The Western Kentucky softball team secured a series victory at FIU on Saturday by sweeping a doubleheader against the Panthers.
The Hilltoppers beat FIU 4-3 in the first game Saturday in Miami and 10-1 in the second.
WKU beat FIU 9-1 in the series opener Friday, and improves to 23-11 overall and 6-5 in Conference USA play with Saturday’s victories.
The Hilltoppers got on the board first in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader when Paige Carter scored on a throwing error in the first inning, but FIU (12-24 overall, 4-11 C-USA) answered with a two-RBI single from Kayla Whitehead and an RBI single from Brianna Hill in the bottom of the third to take a 3-1 lead.
WKU got a run back in the top of the fourth on a ball hit by Brylee Hage and went ahead for good in the fifth on an RBI single from Maddie Bowlds and RBI single from Hage.
Kennedy Sullivan got the start in the circle for WKU and went 1 1/3 innings, where she allowed no runs on one hit and four walks with one strikeout. Shelby Nunn pitched the remaining 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on seven hits with one strikeout.
Brooklynn Linneman pitched a complete game for FIU, allowing four runs on nine hits and one walk. She recorded two strikeouts.
Katie Gardner shined in the circle in game two of the doubleheader for WKU, throwing a complete-game two-hitter in the 10-1 victory. She struck out eight in the victory.
Carter led the Hilltoppers at the plate with two home runs and four RBIs. Jordan Ridge drove in two runs and Bowlds and Taylor Davis each had three-hit games.
WKU opened the scoring in the second when Bowlds scored on an error, T.J. Webster hit an RBI single up the middle and Carter hit a sacrifice fly to left field. The Hilltoppers made it 4-0 in the fourth with Carter’s first homer of the game.
FIU’s lone run came in the bottom half of the inning on a home run to left center from Jessica Rivera.
WKU continued to tack on runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings. Hage hit a sacrifice fly to right field and Davis recorded an RBI single to make it 7-1 heading to the sixth, where Carter collected her second homer of the game. Ridge hit a two-RBI single in the seventh to make it 10-1.
The two teams are scheduled to close out the series with an 11 a.m. game Sunday.