Western Kentucky’s peers in Conference USA recognized what the Hilltoppers did in 2019 and set the bar for expectations accordingly for 2020.
An 8-2 start and playing 23 of the next 27 games at home has the team feeling good about that carryover.
WKU is coming off one of the program’s best seasons a year ago and will lean on an experienced pitching staff to carry them to another shot at the Conference USA Tournament championship, which this year runs through the WKU Softball Complex.
The Hilltoppers bowed out in the first round of the C-USA Tournament last year in a 1-0 loss to Middle Tennessee in a pitcher’s duel where Kelsey Aikey had 10 strikeouts. Their 37-13 record marked the program’s best win-percentage (.740), but Aikey and several other key members return to try and advance WKU further into the postseason for 2020.
“We’ve talked about last year how we had a really good record and this year I’ve told the new people that I want to do better this year,” Aikey said. “… Knowing that we have good leadership on our team and that our freshmen and junior transfer are really developed, competitive players and really athletic, that helps out.”
Aikey and catcher Kendall Smith were selected to the Preseason All-C-USA and WKU was voted to finish second in the preseason coaches poll, the highest WKU has been predicted to finish since joining the league.
Aikey and fellow seniors Morgan McElroy and Paige Carter lead a squad that started its first tournament 1-2, but has since won seven straight. WKU’s first win this year marked the 400th of Tudor’s coaching career, then WKU went 5-0 last weekend at the Chattanooga Challenge. WKU got two wins the first day over Ohio and UT-Chattanooga with 25 runs on 28 hits, then the next day earned two more wins with solid pitching in wins over Tennessee Tech and Lipscomb.
Sophomore Kennedy Sullivan earned a one-hit shutout over TTU and Aikey struck out nine and allowed one run in a complete game. Shelby Nunn allowed two hits over five innings in the next win over Bowling Green and Aikey closed the last two innings for the Hilltoppers’ seventh straight win.
“I think going 8-2 has really helped us,” Carter said. “The two losses have sucked and we learned a lot from it. Going 5-0 this weekend is what we wanted and wanted to bounce back from that.”
And now WKU returns for 14 straight home games, starting with the Hilltopper Classic against Green Bay and Indiana State on Friday.
“Looking at (last season) and the things we were able to do, we tried to build off of those and how we prepare for that game and taking it into the season, one game doesn’t define you but obviously when it’s at the end, it’s a heartbreaker,” Tudor said.
WKU won’t leave the WKU Softball Complex from now until the first of April except for a trip to Texas for four games to play North Texas and UT-Arlington.
The Hilltoppers will be riding the arm of Aikey, Nunn and Kennedy Sullivan in the circle. Aikey and Nunn combined for 349 strikeouts and 158 innings pitched a year ago.
This season, WKU hasn’t allowed more than four runs in any game with Aikey boasting a 1.30 earned-run average and Nunn a 0.84 ERA. Recent Warren East graduate and reigning Miss Softball in Kentucky Katie Gardner has already pitched two innings for WKU.
“Our strength is our circle,” Tudor said. “Obviously our bats this weekend were a strength as well and that’s just a double-bonus for us. We have plenty of arms and plenty of ability in the circle so if someone isn’t on that day, we have someone else to call upon.”
Beyond pitching, WKU has quality bats in Sullivan, Smith, Carter, Jordan Thomas and Taylor Davis as returning batters as five of the top six in the lineup.
WKU is using a freshman in TJ Webster at the top of the order while also playing her at shortstop.
“I think our lineup is really special compared to last year,” Carter said. “Anyone we go to, even if we’re 8-9-1 again, we start out strong or at 3-4-5, we’re a really strong lineup.”
