While the series finale didn’t go the way the Western Kentucky softball team wanted against Florida Atlantic, with a 5-1 loss on Sunday at the WKU Softball Complex, it was still a productive weekend overall.
WKU (25-19 overall, 10-7 Conference USA) was able to take two out of three from a team that entered the weekend atop the conference standings and clinch a spot in the Conference USA Tournament in Ruston, La., next month.
FAU (30-15, 12-6) was able to avoid the sweep with some timely hitting and solid pitching, preventing WKU from a chance to move ahead of the Owls in the conference standings.
“I thought (Saturday) we fought,” WKU coach Amy Tudor said. “It was two quality games. (Both teams) did a good job of playing quality softball. Fortunately we came out on top yesterday and today they came out on top.
“We had our chances. I felt like we prepared really well for them. I thought we played hard. It just didn’t go our way today.”
After a pair of one-run wins on Saturday, WKU and FAU were neck-and-neck for most of the afternoon before the Owls broke it open late.
Neither team was able to break through in the first three innings, with FAU striking first in the fourth.
Florida Atlantic put runners at second and third with no outs. But WKU starter Katie Gardner nearly worked out of trouble. Gardner got an infield popup and a strikeout and had Sommer Baker 0-2 in the count before Baker lined a two-run double into the gap in right center to make the score 2-0.
WKU answered in the bottom of the inning. The Hilltoppers loaded the bases with one out. After a pop up by Jessica Bush, Abby Newman drew a bases-loaded walk to cut the deficit to 2-1. Kennedy Foote then hit a hard smash off FAU third baseman Jesiana Mora’s glove, but Baker was there to corral it in the air for the final out.
Florida Atlantic got the bounce to add to its lead in the fifth. The Owls loaded the bases with one out before a sacrifice fly by Becca Jones made the score 3-1. Pinch-hitter Abby Ota then chopped a two-out, two-strike grounder that bounced over Foote at third just off her glove into left field for a two-run single to push the lead to four.
WKU was unable to answer the rest of the way.
“The momentum didn’t swing our way and in softball you want momentum on your side,” Tudor said. “Unfortunately for us today the momentum never shifted our way and it did shift their way. That’s sometimes how the ball bounces.”
Florida Atlantic outhit WKU 8-3. FAU was 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position with both hits coming with two outs and two strikes.
“There were four runs on 0-2,” Tudor said. “We just have to be better in that situation, but that is something we can get better at. That’s something we can learn from. It’s mistakes that we are making that we can practice and get better. They did a good job on 0-2, so give them credit.”
Taylor Davis finished with two hits for WKU.
The Hilltoppers clinched a spot in the conference tournament this weekend and now sit sixth with two weekends left in conference play. WKU is part of a group of six teams separated by two games in the loss column, with Charlotte leading the way 12-5 in conference play.
WKU finishes with a series at Florida International next weekend before wrapping up conference play hosting Louisiana Tech on May 5-7.
“The last two weeks is go time,” Tudor said. “This is what we practice for and we are looking forward to Ruston.”
Before heading to FIU, WKU will host Arkansas at 6 p.m. on Monday in the final non-conference game of the regular season.
FAU 000 230 0 – 5 8 0
WKU 000 100 0 – 1 3 1
WP: Sacco LP: Gardner.{&end}