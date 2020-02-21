Western Kentucky's softball team picked up two more wins on the opening day of the Hilltopper Classic, earning victories over Green Bay and Indiana State on Friday.
In the day’s opening game, Kennedy Sullivan connected for the Hilltoppers’ first grand slam of the season while driving in five runs in the 7-6 win. The nightcap saw Kelsey Aikey strike out 10 batters while notching the 400th punchout of her career.
“I’m glad we were able to come away with two wins today,” WKU coach Amy Tudor said. “Kennedy Sullivan, Shelby Nunn and Kelsey Aikey were all sharp in the circle. At the plate, Taylor Davis, Sullivan and Jordan Thomas all had big days. I’m proud of our in-game adjustments and our ability to utilize our speed today.”
WKU is now 10-2 on the season and owns a nine-game win streak. The Hilltoppers downed Green Bay (3-9) and Indiana State (3-8) while combining for 18 hits and 11 runs on offense across the wins.
The Hilltoppers will be back in action Saturday with two more games from the WKU Softball Complex. The Tops will close out round-robin play with a 12:30 p.m. tilt against Ball State before playing in either the 3 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. bracket-play games.
