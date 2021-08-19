The Western Kentucky men’s basketball team’s three-game series with South Carolina won’t begin this season.
The Hilltoppers and Gamecocks will now begin their three-game series next season in Columbia, S.C., with the second game still set to be played in 2023 at E.A. Diddle Arena and the final game in Columbia in 2024, a source told the Daily News on Thursday.
The two teams were originally scheduled to play this season on Dec. 15 in Columbia with a break in the series in 2022, a source told the Daily News in June.
WKU and South Carolina could still potentially meet this season, however. Both are scheduled to play in the Asheville Championship at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, N.C. The Hilltoppers open the event Nov. 12 against Minnesota, while South Carolina opens with Princeton the same day. The potential meeting would be Nov. 14.
The Hilltoppers are 1-6 all-time against South Carolina, most recently falling 87-85 in double overtime at E.A. Diddle Arena in the return of former WKU head coach Darrin Horn. The Gamecocks went 6-15 overall last year and 4-11 in SEC play.
WKU’s full nonconference schedule has not been officially announced, and the only other game the program has announced as part of its nonconference slate is a Dec. 11 meeting with Ole Miss at the Holiday Hoopsgiving event in Atlanta.
The originally scheduled meeting with South Carolina was going to be part of a busy week for the Hilltoppers, who are also scheduled to host Louisville on Dec. 18 as part of its nonconference schedule.
The Hilltoppers will open the 2021-22 season Nov. 9 against Alabama State at E.A. Diddle Arena, a source told the Daily News on July 8. In November, WKU is also set to play at Memphis and host Alabama A&M and UT Martin, according to the source. The game against Memphis is scheduled Nov. 19, the game against Alabama A&M is scheduled Nov. 24 and the UT Martin game is scheduled Nov. 27.
WKU also currently has deals as part of series to host Eastern Kentucky on Dec. 4 and to travel to Austin Peay in the upcoming season. Those games were originally scheduled to be played last season but were pushed back a year after the NCAA delayed the start of the 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WKU still has two games contracted against Wright State – a home and away – which got pushed back with the series now scheduled to resume at E.A. Diddle Arena in 2022-23.
South Carolina announced its full nonconference schedule Thursday, which starts Nov. 9 at home against USC Upstate.