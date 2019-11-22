The short history between Western Kentucky and Southern Mississippi has carried significant meaning for each game. That won’t change when the teams meet for a third time Saturday.
The Hilltoppers have a chance to secure one of Conference USA’s bowl bids with a win, and the Golden Eagles have a West Division title on the line in their final home game. There won’t be a shortage of motivation on either sideline.
“In our conference, there’s always shakeups and you want to be able to say in November, we really did a great job to finish strong and it leads into the bowl season and you have a great bowl showing,” WKU coach Tyson Helton said. “I think our guys feel that.”
WKU (6-4 overall, 4-2 C-USA) makes its first trip to Hattiesburg, Miss., to face Southern Miss (7-3, 5-1) at 2:30 p.m. CST Saturday at M.M. Roberts Stadium, where the Golden Eagles have won nine straight games.
Saturday will be the final home game of the season for a team battling with Louisiana Tech for the top spot in the West Division. Southern Miss will have to beat WKU and then Florida Atlantic on the road to do so.
The Hilltoppers have an outside shot at regaining the lead in the East but will need help with losses by Marshall and FAU to fulfill that long shot.
High stakes fit the mold of the young WKU-USM series. The first meeting came in 2012 right after WKU earned its first SEC win against Kentucky. That Sept. 22, 2012, game the Hilltoppers won 42-17 was then a program-record for 23,252 in attendance at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
The Golden Eagles returned in 2015 for the Conference USA championship game. USM jumped out to a 21-7 lead in that game, but the Hilltoppers rallied to win 45-28 for their first C-USA championship.
But now the Hilltoppers are the road team going into a tradition-rich environment at the 36,000-seat stadium in Hattiesburg.
“They’ve played football down there a long time,” Helton said. “Very rich recruiting area down there in the state of Mississippi and they’re in a good spot. They’ve had good coaching staffs and good head coaches. Their current head coach does a great job and they’ve just got good tradition. Like us, I think we have a good tradition as well, so two very similar programs in that sense.
“They’re always tough to play at home and they’ve got a streak going right now and we’ve got to be able to break that streak.”
WKU has the momentum of a bye week and an SEC road win at Arkansas from Nov. 9. It was the Hilltoppers' most complete game of the year, scoring a season-high 45 points in quarterback Ty Storey’s return to his home state to face the school he transferred from. Historically, WKU has been solid following bye weeks with a 7-3 record to follow up their last 10 off weeks.
But Helton called Southern Miss the most complete team WKU has faced in the league.
Quarterback Jack Abraham leads the conference’s best passing offense at 297.5 yards per game with a rate at 9.5 yards per pass attempt. Abraham leads C-USA with 2,924 yards on a 69.6 completion rate and has a dynamic receiver in Quez Watkins averaging 20.9 yards per reception.
The Golden Eagles have won three straight and held UTSA, UAB and Rice to a combined 25 points.
“We’ve got to play our best football and we have a good football team as well,” Helton said. “We’ve got some momentum coming off the big win at Arkansas and we probably played our best team football against Arkansas, so we have to carry that into Southern Miss. Two good teams are going to play and it should be a good game.”
Southern Miss offers another opportunity for WKU to prove itself against the top teams in the league. Although the Arkansas win on the road looks good on paper, the Razorbacks were 2-8 and fired coach Chad Morris after the program never seemed to be going in the right direction.
WKU started the conference slate 4-0 before running into losses against Marshall and FAU, which each are 5-1 in the league. Helton said he’s learned about the fine line his team must toe against the league’s better teams.
The coach spoke to WKU’s continued aggressive identity and how that paid off with big plays at Arkansas. They hope that momentum rolls over into a win at Southern Miss that would be a defining point for the season.
“You have to be aggressive,” Helton said. “When you play good teams in our conference you can’t play passive, you have to be aggressive and I felt like we’ve done that. At the same time, you have to play smart football and there’s a fine line there. This game will be no different.
“(Southern Miss) has done a good job keeping people one-dimensional. We have to be able to say we’re not going to be one-dimensional so that Ty doesn’t have too much put on him, so we don’t put Ty in some bad situations in the passing game. We have to find the balance and be aggressive and we should have success.”
