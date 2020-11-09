Western Kentucky and Southern Miss have each had their fair share of struggles this football season.
The two are now preparing to meet at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Saturday trying to find some late-season momentum.
"There's a lot to play for," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said Monday. "Number one, we're very blessed in this day and age to get an opportunity to play the game. I'll start with that. We're happy to play.
"Number two, from a pride standpoint, we're representing our school, our program, our fan base – I think it's really important that we continue to play hard. It is what it is, winning or losing. I think one thing our fan base sees is it's a football team that fights, scratches and claws and gives you everything they've got. It may not come up the way we want it to come up."
The Hilltoppers are coming off a 10-6 loss at Florida Atlantic after a blowout loss at then-No. 11 BYU. Saturday's loss to the Owls moved WKU to 2-6 overall and 1-3 in Conference USA play, and ended WKU's chance to have a winning record, but the Hilltoppers are hoping to be moving in a positive direction when they head into the offseason, with now three games remaining on the regular-season schedule.
It's a stretch that's starts against the Golden Eagles on Saturday, and continues the following two weeks against FIU and at Charlotte.
"They were down, but they're a resilient team and I expect nothing less than for them to come back tomorrow and be ready to go to work," Helton said. "We met yesterday and they responded accordingly. I think (they had) a mixture of everything – a mixture of disappointment, a mixture of being mad, but a good kind of mad – and so we've just got to hurry up and get back to the practice field. Any time you can play football, it kind of gets your mind off the previous game."
WKU got off to a sluggish start in 2019, before winning eight of its final 10 games, including the final four it played. That stretch featured a 28-10 win in Hattiesburg, Miss., against Southern Miss. The Hilltoppers went 3-9 the year prior, but finished the year with back-to-back wins.
On Saturday, WKU aims to remain unbeaten against the Golden Eagles in the fourth meeting between the programs, even if the team has fallen short of its goals this season.
"There's a lot to play for, and we're a very prideful football team, so it'll be a test for us. It'll be a test for us to say, 'Hey, we represent a lot more than just ourselves, and we need to play good football,' " Helton said. "I think our guys will respond well."
It has been a challenging season in Hattiesburg as well, for a variety of reasons.
Southern Miss sits at 2-5 overall and 1-2 in C-USA play. The Golden Eagles lost their first three games against South Alabama, Louisiana Tech and Tulane, before picking up a victory at North Texas. It was followed by postponed games against FAU and UTEP in back-to-back weeks and losses to Liberty and Rice. Southern Miss came from behind to beat North Alabama on Saturday.
The losses haven't just been on the scoreboard, either.
Southern Miss is on its third head coach of the year with Tim Billings. Jay Hopson resigned following the loss to South Alabama in the opener and was replaced by Scotty Walden on Sept. 7. Walden held the interim spot until Oct. 27, when he left to take the head coaching job at Austin Peay. Walden had tested positive for COVID-19 the week before he left, and Billings acted as head coach for the Oct. 24 game against Liberty, and was named interim head coach Oct. 27.
"Very talented football team, very capable. They score points. They've been in a lot of games. They've had a couple of close losses," Helton said. "Even with all the things going on – you've lost two head coaches and that's got to be extremely hard for them – they look like a resilient football team as far as when it's time to go play the game."
Unlike WKU, Southern Miss can still finish .500 or better. The Golden Eagles have four scheduled games remaining after Saturday's meeting in Bowling Green. When the season started, Southern Miss was scheduled to close with UTSA and UAB, but now also has rescheduled games with UTEP on Dec. 4 and FAU on Dec. 10.
"A lot of stuff's been going on, but the biggest thing about the people who are here now, the players, everybody wants to be here, so it's easy for everybody to keep together as a team because all the players that didn't want to be here, they opted out, so everybody who's here actually bought in and wants to be here," Southern Miss junior defensive back Natrone Brooks said Monday.
"Every week, regardless of win, lose or draw, we all come together as a team and we just keep the same positive energy moving forward like hey, we still got a lot of stuff on the table. You want to look at weeks like hey, we're losing or we lost, we've got another opportunity. Every week we come out to win regardless. We just continue to fight as a team."
Saturday's kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
