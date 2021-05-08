The Western Kentucky baseball team recorded its sixth walk-off win of the season to split its doubleheader against Florida Atlantic on Friday at Nick Denes Field.
After dropping game one 6-3 the Hilltoppers battled back from a one-run deficit in the final frame of game two to come away with the 6-5 victory following a walk-off RBI-single by Justin Carlin.
“It was an unbelievable at-bat,” WKU coach John Pawlowski said of Carlin’s walk-off. “He laid off some tough pitches and then hit a ball down the line – it was exciting to see.”
Jake Kates earned the start in game one of the doubleheader, allowing six runs while fanning six in 4.2 frames. Dalton Shoemake entered in the fifth to relieve Kates, tossing 2.1 innings of hitless ball while striking out one batter.
At the plate, the Hilltoppers tallied eight hits, with Ricardo Leonett producing WKU's lone multi-hit effort of the game by going 2-for-3.
Sean Bergeron started on the mound in game two for WKU, allowing three runs while downing one batter on strikes in 4.0 frames. Mason Vinyard, Aaron Shiflet and Bailey Sutton all saw relief action in the game, with the trio combining to allow just three hits and two runs while fanning a pair in 3.0 innings.
Offensively, the Hilltoppers racked up eight hits, with three players producing multi-hit performances in the contest. Carlin, Jackson Gray and Ray Zuberer III each recorded two hits apiece, with Carlin and Zuberer also adding home runs in the matchup.
WKU got on the board first in game one, scoring all three of its runs in the third inning. Gray started things off with an RBI-single through the right side, followed by an RBI-single by Richard Constantine and sac fly by Matthew Meyer to make it 3-0.
The Owls then broke the game open in the fifth, scoring all six of their runs in the frame to earn the eventual 6-3 victory. Mitchell Hartigan drove in two runs, while Bobby Morgensen, Jackson Wenstrom and Steven Loden each recorded an RBI for FAU.
The Hilltoppers again jumped out to an early lead in game two, with RBI-singles by Meyer and Kevin Lambert giving the squad a 2-0 lead in the first frame.
Florida Atlantic then used four runs in the top of the fifth to take the lead following a three-run homer from Loden and RBI-double from Wenstrom.
WKU answered back in the bottom of the frame with back-to-back homers from Zuberer and Carlin to knot the game at 4-4.
The Owls then pulled ahead in the top of the seventh, when Morgense sent a solo shot over the left field wall to take a one-run lead.
The Hilltoppers answered back in their last appearance at the plate, with Zuberer using an RBI-single to tie the game before Carlin’s walk-off RBI-single gave WKU the 6-5 victory.
The Hilltoppers will hold Senior Day prior to their 1 p.m. CT matchup with Florida Atlantic on Saturday at Nick Denes Field. There is also the potential to play a doubleheader Saturday, with that decision expected to be made at about 10 a.m. tomorrow.