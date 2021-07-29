The Western Kentucky men's and women's teams have each been named USTFCCCA All-Academic Teams for the 2020-21 school year.
In both seasons WKU Director of Cross Country/Track & Field Brent Chumbley has led the program, both squads have made the distinguished academic list.
"Here at WKU, we pride ourselves on succeeding in our events and in the classroom," Chumbley said in a news release. "In a year where we faced a lot of challenges, I am very proud of the efforts put forth by our student-athletes, both athletically and academically."
This is the seventh time a WKU women's track & field squad has earned USTFCCCA All-Academic Honors. The legacy dates back to 2006 while also earning the accolade in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2019 and 2020. The women's side held a cumulative school year GPA of 3.45.
The 2021 honor marks the third time the WKU men have picked up the All-Academic Team title. The Hilltoppers also earned it in 2013 and 2020, holding a 3.03 team GPA for 2021.
This is just the third time in program history that both the men's and women's squads have been named USTFCCCA All-Academic Teams as it also occurred in 2013 and 2020.