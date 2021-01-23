The Western Kentucky volleyball team enters the spring with a target on its back.
After seeing success in previous seasons, the Lady Toppers open the spring portion of the season as the favorite to win Conference USA's East Division and with a top 25 national ranking.
WKU is scheduled to open the spring season Sunday with an 11 a.m. match at E.A. Diddle Arena against Mercer, and will follow with a 6 p.m. match against Bellarmine later in the day.
"We recognize it," WKU coach Travis Hudson said. "We recognize the target is on us.
"I'd rather be there than in the other place. I've been in the other place many times in my career as well, and I think it leans back to the kind of kids you have and the kind of culture you have built, and those are bigger concerns if you worry that your team is going to be up and down, but when you have a culture and a standard built and kids go out and try to get to that level every day, it's not so much about winning today or losing today, it's about being our best today, and if we're our best today, that'll be enough to win most nights, and when it's not, then we put out there what we could put out there."
The Lady Toppers are coming off a 32-2 2019 season that brought with it a C-USA championship. WKU hosted NCAA Tournament matches for the first time, and beat Kennesaw State in the first round before seeing the season come to a close against Louisville.
Now, the Lady Toppers are hoping to continue that climb in an unusual season, where they start ranked 25th in the country in the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll.
"I think everyone on our team, we're kind of treating it like just another thing. We're just going to keep moving forward, and whatever happens, happens. We'll learn from it," WKU senior defensive specialist Logan Kael said. We're definitely accepting the target on our back, definitely recognizing it, but it doesn't change who we are or what we play like, so we'll just keep going."
WKU will do it with a talented and deep roster – Hudson says his team is in a better position depth-wise than it has been in several years. The group is highlighted by junior middle hitter Lauren Matthews, who was selected as C-USA's Preseason Player of the Year after leading the nation in hitting percentage last season at a clip of .448. She had 470 kills and 139 blocks on her way to AVCA South Region Player of the Year honors, and was also named an AVCA Honorable Mention All-American.
She was joined on the preseason all-conference team by sophomore outside hitter Paige Briggs and senior setter Nadia Dieudonne. Briggs was C-USA's Freshman of the Year last season after accumulating 388 kills, 344 digs, 40 blocks and 27 aces. Dieudonne was named C-USA Setter of the Year and First Team All-Conference in 2019. She had 1,296 assists, 270 digs, 95 kills and 41 block assists.
Sunday's matches aren't technically the team's season opener. After the season was moved from fall to spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WKU was scheduled to play a match against Mercer that was canceled. WKU added a match against UAB on Nov. 7, which the Lady Toppers won in straight sets, and the match counted toward the 2020-21 season record. After a 78-day layoff, the team will be back in action Sunday.
"We're just all so thankful to have this opportunity and just so thankful that people around this building, like administration, have been putting this together for us to have home tournaments like this during a time like this, and we're just so excited to get after it," WKU senior outside hitter/right side Hallie Shelton said.
But after a long break in action, WKU has had limited time to get ready for the spring season.
"It feels like the fall's in the rearview and that we're starting from scratch here, although it's walk in the door and take off running as fast as you can," Hudson said. "When we usually prepare for a season in the fall, we have the whole month of July – about a five-week period where our players are here and they're working out with their strength coaches and they're playing pick up every day, and then we follow that with another three to three and a half weeks of two-a-days and training and all that.
"In total, we've got an eight-week period to prepare for our first match, and this has been a deal where we were going to have maybe a two, two and a half week period. We had some players that were out for the first week of that, so in terms of a full team, we'll be going into this weekend with about 10 days of practice under our belts instead of eight or nine weeks. It's going to be a challenge, but it'll be fun."
Hudson knows he's got a talented team, and the Lady Toppers aren't hiding from that. He says the expectation with limited preparation time is that WKU plays harder than the team it's playing every time it plays.
The Lady Toppers only have four nonconference matches – they're also scheduled to host Saint Louis and Evansville on Jan. 31 – before a new-look C-USA slate.
Like in basketball, C-USA has moved to teams playing the same opponent in the same location on back-to-back days, with the majority taking place midday on Sundays and Mondays.
Now, instead of having a target on its back once, teams will get two shots at the Lady Toppers in as many days. WKU went a perfect 14-0 against league teams last season.
"Whoever heard of back-to-back Super Bowls, right? They're going to get two shots. Who wouldn't like a second chance in life? Every weekend is going to be back-to-back," Hudson said. " ... I think it's really critical to talk less about winning both games, and talk more about playing at a high level both days and then kind of let the chips fall where they may."
