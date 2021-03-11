The Western Kentucky volleyball team has seen tremendous success this season, but head coach Travis Hudson has continued watching the Lady Toppers with a critical eye.
WKU is off to a 13-0 start – its best start in program history heading into Friday's match against West Virginia at E.A. Diddle Arena – is ranked 21st in the latest AVCA poll and is among the top teams nationally offensively and defensively.
With that success, the focus has been on attention to details for much of the season, and one of those areas has been at the service line. The Lady Toppers had a solid outing serving in their series sweep of FIU its last time out, but Hudson isn't satisfied with where the team is yet.
"Still making progress," Hudson said after Monday's straight-set victory. "I don't like to talk about team serving – I like to talk about each individual server. ... We're just trying to add pieces to it. I feel like the bottom of our serving order has improved – Nadia Dieudonne, Logan Kael – kids that haven't scored a lot of points for us are starting to do a better job. That's what we need to see and hopefully we continue through this week."
The Lady Toppers had 10 aces to just three service errors in Sunday's win and six aces to just one error in Monday's victory, and controlled the tempo of the matches at the service line. Out of the six sets played, the highest point total FIU had was 15 in the third set of the first match, and the Lady Toppers held the Panthers to just 8 and 9 in the final two sets played. FIU hit .092 and .000 in the two matches, compared to WKU's .303 and .395.
"From a serving standpoint, I really liked how we served the ball this weekend," Hudson said. "It's hard to make a run in our sport if you can't walk back there and serve six, seven, eight, nine balls consecutively in the court, and that's a lot harder than it appears. Our servers were really consistent, which gave us a good opportunity to do that."
The outings were highlighted by senior outside hitter/right side Hallie Shelton. The Lexington native had 10 aces and no service errors across the two matches.
"In the scouting report and before playing them we talked about how serving is going to control this whole match,” Shelton said after Sunday's win, where she recorded six aces. “If we’re just blowing bubbles over the net, then they’re going to be able to stay in system a lot and they would have given us a lot more trouble with that."
Shelton has been WKU's top server this season, and only improved upon her numbers in the series sweep. She came in ranked 140th nationally and sixth in Conference USA in aces per set at 0.40, and is now second in the league and 15th nationally at 0.59 per set.
The movement, pace and placement have made her WKU's best server, with 24 aces – 10 more than the next highest – to 13 service errors.
"When you hit that thing really solid and you see that ball with no spin on it at all, it has the same properties of a knuckleball in baseball," Hudson said. "It's a ball that's really dancing around and floating, and if you can do that and still serve it with great pace, then you become a problem. If you had a knuckleballer that was throwing 90 miles per hour with his knuckleball, it would be impossible.
"In our sport, we're trying to combine pace with a really solid contact, which makes that ball knuckle, and the third thing with Hallie that makes her so tremendous is she's got that thing on a string. She can drive that thing deep in the court, she can drop it right over the edge of the net, so all of a sudden it's not just about side-to-side movement and all that, it's about front-to-back movement as well, and that's something that really makes her successful."
But the focus throughout the season has been getting a full rotation of quality servers.
Junior defensive specialist Ashley Hood was WKU's second-best server early in the year – she has 14 aces so far this season, the second-most on the team – and others have made strides as well.
WKU entered the FIU series ranked 106th nationally and fifth in C-USA in aces per set with 1.46, and has moved up to 71st nationally and third in the league with 1.61 per set now. The Lady Toppers ranked sixth nationally last season with 1.86 aces per set.
Paige Briggs says there's "definitely good games and bad games" personally at the service line as she works to try to develop a jump serve like Sophia Cerino, who led WKU and the nation last year with her 0.70 aces per set. Hudson says Cerino didn't begin her career jump serving either and worked through it, and sees a similar thing in the future with Briggs.
"I learned a lot from Soph," Briggs said ahead of the FIU series. "She was just, like, aggressive when she was serving and she just found it to be so much fun. I just try to take that from her."
Briggs entered her sophomore campaign coming off an AVCA South Freshman of the Year season and is tied for the team lead in kills with Lauren Matthews with 161 apiece. She's also got a team-high 136 digs, and has 13 aces in as many matches.
"She's really progressing. She's turning into a point scorer," Hudson said Feb. 22 after WKU capped off a series sweep of Charlotte. "I think the most important part of that is from the service line last year, that's an area she wasn't a point scorer for us. Paige does so many things – she scores points on the defensive side for us, she obviously scores offensively for us, she's a great blocker – and great players are always looking for ways to impact the match even more."
Logan Kael, WKU's next in line behind Briggs with seven aces, has made some of the biggest strides recently. A change in mechanics a few weeks ago has led to more consistency for the senior defensive specialist.
"I wanted to get her on the ground and try to stabilize her and try to be a little more under control and that's been really, really good for our team the last three weeks," Hudson said. "She's served the ball and we've scored points when she's on the service line, which is critical in the libero position."
Kael had two aces and one error in the FIU series, and played a key role in pulling away in the second set of the first match at the line during a 7-0 run.
"It's been very exciting for me because I was struggling a little bit with my jump float, and now I'm way more stabilized and way more controlled and I can really pick out who I want to serve and serve spaces on the court," Kael said after Sunday's win.
Dieudonne has added six aces, Cameron Mosley has two aces and Katie Isenbarger one.
WKU will now try to continue improving against West Virginia, which is playing its first spring match after going 8-8 in the fall. WVU's opponents averaged .089 aces per set in the 16 matches.
First serve Friday is scheduled for 5 p.m. at E.A. Diddle Arena.