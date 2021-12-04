SAN ANTONIO – Western Kentucky's mistakes in Friday's Conference USA championship game didn't just play a part in the Hilltoppers' 49-41 loss to UTSA in the Alamodome.
"It was everything," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said.
Self-inflicted wounds through the first two and a half quarters caused the Hilltoppers to get in a hole they could never dig themselves out of against the Roadrunners as they tried unsuccessfully to claim WKU's first C-USA title since 2016.
"I felt like in the first half, everything that we called was working. We just stopped ourselves. It wasn't really anything they did. Snaps over the head was huge, some dropped balls and they got after us defensively early," Helton said. " ... Way too many things went wrong, and you are not going to win when that happens."
While several stats could point to why WKU (8-5) lost – like the fact its running backs combined for just 19 yards, or its defense struggled to stop UTSA (12-1) and running back Sincere McCormick, who finished with 204 yards and three touchdowns on 36 carries to earn MVP honors, in the first half – there were specific instances WKU shot itself in the foot with chances to make Friday a different outcome.
Here's a look at some of them.
WKU couldn't have asked for a better start, as it took a 7-0 lead less than a minute in with a 60-yard touchdown pass from Bailey Zappe to Mitchell Tinsley. But after UTSA answered with a score of its own on its first possession – quarterback Frank Harris ran it in himself from 24 yards out – the Hilltopper offense couldn't finish drives the remainder of the half.
Zappe moved WKU into UTSA territory its second possession with a 45-yard pass to Tinsley, but the drive stalled there and the Hilltoppers were limited to a 33-yard field goal from Brayden Narveson.
The Roadrunners took the lead on their next possession – UTSA scored touchdowns on each of its first four drives – and WKU was unable to answer despite ample opportunities.
On one chance, Zappe found Malachi Corley open deep, but the receiver dropped the pass that would've ended in a 43-yard score and a 17-14 lead.
Instead, WKU had to sustain the drive, which it did, getting to the UTSA 1-yard line on a 19-yard pass to Ben Ratzlaff that came up just short of the goal line as he dove to reel it in. Zappe tried to keep it himself the next play and lost 3 yards, and WKU moved back another 12 yards with a high snap the next play. WKU settled for a 34-yard field goal.
UTSA extended its lead to 21-13, and WKU again tried to answer but stalled out. The Hilltoppers reached the UTSA 37 with a 38-yard completion to Kye Robichaux, but a false start left WKU working from behind, and Zappe was sacked for a loss of 8 yards after. Narveson attempted and missed a 53-yard field goal, and on the next play Sincere McCormick made it a 28-13 game with a 65-yard touchdown run.
Beanie Bishop appeared to pump life back into the Hilltoppers with a 48-yard return, but another snap went over Zappe's head on the first play of the drive for a loss of 23 yards and WKU couldn't make up the yardage it lost.
After getting its first stop defensively, WKU got the ball back with 1:10 to play in the half, but Narveson's second 53-yard attempt sailed wide right and the Roadrunners took a 28-13 lead into halftime.
The Hilltoppers started the second half strong with a defensive stop, but Jerreth Sterns muffed the punt to give UTSA the ball back at the WKU 14 and two plays later Harris connected with Zakhari Franklin for a touchdown. Two plays after that, Zappe was picked off by Antonio Parks, setting up a 17-yard scoring run from McCormick the next play to make it 42-13 less than five minutes into the third quarter.
"The first half was the first half," Helton said. "I am very proud of our defense in the second half because we spotted them 14 points. We muffed a punt and threw a pick down there. We spotted them 14. I thought the defense kept battling and gave us an opportunity to try to go win the game. That is why I was proud of them."
WKU battled back with three straight touchdowns to make it a one-possession game – UTSA extended its lead after, but the Hilltoppers again answered to make it 49-41 – but its comeback bid came up a bit short and Zappe was intercepted on a last-second heave and the early miscues came back to bite WKU.
"Speaking offensive-wise, we had some bad snaps here and there on crucial drives. We came back and our first pick was on our own 30. We tried to play the way we play every game, but that didn't happen," Zappe said. "It boils down to execution. A lot of that comes down to me. I have to be better. We have one game left together. We will go all out that game."