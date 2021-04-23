The Western Kentucky baseball team dropped a back-and-forth affair to Southern Miss on Friday night at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg, Miss.
The Hilltoppers used home runs in the sixth and eighth innings to help take a lead, but the Golden Eagles fought back for the 6-5 victory.
“It was a pretty wild game,” WKU coach John Pawlowski said in a news release. “A lot of things happened. Both teams certainly had their opportunities. I thought they had a lot of opportunities early in the ballgame – first inning with runners on first and second and nobody out and I think the second inning they had bases loaded – so we pitched out of some trouble early in the game.
“Then later on in the game they came up with some big base hits - but I really liked the way our team competed – we know they’re going to do that, that’s a staple. Unfortunately, we just didn’t have enough tonight to overcome a one-run deficit there.”
Jake Kates earned the start on the mound for WKU, surrendering three earned runs while striking out four in 5 2/3 frames. Dalton Shoemake, Collin Lollar, Hunter Crosby, Connor Stephens and Bailey Sutton all saw relief action in the contest, with the group combining to allow four hits and two earned runs while recording one strikeout in 2 1/3 innings.
The Hilltoppers tallied six hits, with Ray Zuberer III leading the way with a 2-for-5 performance. Richard Constantine, Ty Crittenberger, Jackson Gray and Jackson Swiney also added one hit apiece in the matchup.
Hunter Stanley got the start for Southern Miss, going 7 2/3 innings and allowing three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out seven.
Gabe Montenegro went 3-for-5 with a double and RBI for the Golden Eagles and Reed Trimble also added a multi-hit day with a double and RBI.
Southern Miss got on the board first, using a sacrifice fly from Dustin Dickerson to take a 1-0 lead in the second inning.
The Hilltoppers tied things up in the top of the sixth with a solo shot by Zuberer.
The Golden Eagles answered back in the bottom of the frame, regaining their lead following an RBI double down the left-field line from Blake Johnson and RBI single up the middle from Montenegro. Southern Miss tacked on another run in the seventh, with a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch making it 4-1.
WKU took its first lead of the game in the top of the eighth, as an RBI double by Gray made it 4-2 before a pinch-hit, three-run homer by Crittenberger gave the Hilltoppers a one-run advantage.
The Golden Eagles again answered back in the bottom of the inning, scoring off an RBI double from Trimble and Hilltopper error to take a 6-5 advantage and the eventual win.
The series continues with a seven-inning doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday at Pete Taylor Park.