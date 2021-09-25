The No. 22 Western Kentucky volleyball team (12-1, 1-0 C-USA) swept its fifth-straight match with Friday night’s Conference USA-opening win over Marshall.
With the 3-0 (25-11, 25-16, 25-21) win, the Hilltoppers now own 34-consecutive regular-season conference wins -- the longest streak in the nation. WKU racked up eight aces while holding the Thundering Herd to a .112 hitting percentage.
Paige Briggs (15) and Katie Howard (12) both worked into double-digit kills, each operating at a .429 rate or better. Nadia Dieudonne facilitated the Hilltopper offense to a collective .358 clip while dishing out 39 assists.
Defensively, Ashley Hood led the way with 12 digs while Kelsey Brangers would tally six.
Logan Kael racked up three aces -- her most as a Hilltopper. Hallie Shelton posted two and Hood, Brangers and Briggs each added an ace of their own.
Lauren Matthews recorded four blocks - including three solo - while Briggs added a trio of blocks with two solo.
Marshall and WKU went back and forth early but a 7-0 Hilltopper run aided by a trio of aces forced the Herd to burn a timeout trailing 10-3. WKU continued to pour it on, jumping out to a 10 point lead after a Matthews block to make the score 13-3. Following a kill from Briggs, the Tops owned a 21-7 lead and would take the opening frame 25-11.
WKU racked up six aces in the opening set alone in addition to holding Marshall to a hitting percentage of -0.176 in the first frame. Briggs tallied up six kills as WKU operated at a .500 hitting percentage.
Picking up where they left off, the Hilltoppers jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the second set. A stifling block by Matthews pushed that advantage to a 6-1 margin. Marshall stuck around but WKU was the first to double digits again, forcing Marshall to burn a timeout while trailing, 10-5. The Herd answered with a 4-1 run out of the break. After trading points, WKU closed set two with a 4-0 run capped off by a kill from Matthews. Marshall improved their hitting percentage in the second set but the Tops still held them to a clip of .121.
Third-set action opened with a 3-3 tie before WKU tallied its eighth ace of the match for a 7-3 lead. WKU took a 10-6 lead off a Thundering Herd error before Marshall responded with a 5-1 run, tying things up at 11-11.
The Herd added a pair of points forcing WKU coach Travis Hudson to use his first timeout of the match. A Herd block gave Marshall a 16-13 lead and forced WKU’s final timeout. After trailing by as many as four points, a Kayland Jackson kill tied the score at 20-all. From there, a 3-0 Hilltopper run forced Marshall to call its final timeout with WKU leading 23-21. WKU closed the set and match with a 5-0 run off the steady serve of Hood. Down the stretch, Howard recorded kills on the final four points of the match, all assisted by Dieudonne.
WKU will conclude its homestand Saturday at noon with round two against the Thundering Herd.