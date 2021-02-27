The Western Kentucky softball team claimed both games on the first day of the Hilltopper Classic in shutout fashion with complete-game, three-hit outings by both starting pitchers.
The Hilltoppers claimed a 6-0 win over Indiana State to open the day before TJ Webster delivered a bases-loaded base hit in the bottom of the fifth for the run-rule walk-off over Bowling Green, 8-0.
“I thought we were solid with all facets of our game today,” WKU coach Amy Tudor said in a news release. “I am very proud of the team’s focus and execution both offensively and defensively. (Kelsey) Aikey and (Shelby) Nunn had great command today along with a stellar defense behind them. Offensively, we saw a lot of players step up in key situations with TJ being perfect today at the plate. I’m proud of our fight today.”
Webster finished 5 for 5 at the plate Saturday, while Paige Carter and Taylor Sanders each connected for home runs on the day.
WKU 6, Indiana State 0
Leading off the game, Paige Carter worked her count to 3-1 before connecting with a home run to left field for a 1-0 lead and WKU wouldn't trail the rest of the way.
WKU added another run in the bottom of the second when Maddie Bowlds drew a walk before swiping second and coming around to score on a hit and error off the bat of Webster.
Carter and Jordan Thomas opened the third with back-to-back singles before Kennedy Sullivan reached on an error to load the bases. After Princess Valencia pinch ran for Sullivan, all three Hilltoppers on board would come around to score. Kendall Smith plated a pair with a double to the gap before a Taylor Sanders sacrifice fly scored Valencia for a 5-0 advantage.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Hilltoppers manufactured another run as Webster singled and stole second before advancing to third on a groundout. From there, Carter brought her home on an RBI ground out for her second RBI of the game.
Kelsey Aikey (2-1) went the distance in the circle for her third complete game – first shutout – of the season. The redshirt senior racked up a season-best eight strikeouts against three walks and three hits.
WKU 8, BGSU 0, 5 innings
After a pitchers’ duel into the bottom of the fourth, WKU broke open the game with a six-run rally.
Jordan Ridge led things off with a single to left field before a sacrifice bunt from Brylee Hage moved her into scoring position. Two batters later, Bowlds sent a base hit to left to score Ridge. Webster and Carter followed with walks to load the bags before Thomas sent a bases-clearing double to the right-center gap. Three pitches later, Sanders connected for a two-run homer to give the Hilltoppers a 6-0 advantage.
After retiring the next three Falcon batters – and final six BGSU batters overall – WKU closed things out with a run-rule walk-off victory. Ridge walked to lead off the frame before Hage and Taylor Davis followed with singles to load the bases with no outs. Bowlds followed with an RBI single to left before Webster sent a ball just over the shortstop’s glove to score Hage for the walk-off.
Shelby Nunn turned in a complete game shutout for the Hilltoppers with six strikeouts against three hits and no walks to move to 3-0 on the season.
