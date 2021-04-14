The No. 18 Western Kentucky volleyball team showed little rust in its return to the court Wednesday.
After a long layoff between matches and down time in the Omaha, Neb., bubble, the Lady Toppers swept Jackson State 3-0 (25-12, 25-16, 25-12) in a late-night first-round NCAA Tournament match.
"I said it when we were selected to the tournament that I was really glad that we were playing on day one and I certainly stand by that, because I think there were a lot of kinks on and off the court that we were able to work out today," WKU coach Travis Hudson said.
Up against a previously unbeaten Lady Tigers (11-1) team that boasted the best opponent hitting percentage across all of Division I volleyball this season -- Jackson State played only within the SWAC -- in its first match since beating Rice in the Conference USA final on April 3, WKU (22-0) rolled offensively.
The Lady Toppers hit a blistering .393 in the match and held Jackson State to a .000 hitting percentage. Paige Briggs led WKU with 16 kills and hit .682, adding nine digs, two aces and two blocks. Lauren Matthews had 14 kills, and Katie Isenbarger had eight kills and a .889 hitting percentage, plus three digs and four blocks. Nadia Dieudonne facilitated the offense with 31 assists.
"What we did tonight is exactly what we wanted to do," Isenbarger said. "We just wanted to come out here and play as clean as possible. We had a good practice yesterday, good warmup and everything today, so I think what happened is exactly what we wanted to."
Up 7-4 in the first set, WKU used a 5-0 run to gain separation and never looked back. The Lady Toppers added a 7-0 run later in the set, capped off by one of Briggs' two aces, to make it 23-8, before finishing off the frame 25-12.
Jackson State jumped ahead 2-0 in the second set, but WKU used an 11-1 run behind the serve of Hallie Shelton to pull ahead 11-3. Shelton finished with four of her team's nine aces in the match. WKU pushed its lead to double digits with a 3-0 run capped with an ace from Taylor Bebout, and closed the set 25-16 for a 2-0 advantage. WKU hit .478 in the frame, and seven of Briggs' 16 kills came during the set.
"Everything was kind of clicking with Nadia today and our defense was on point, so it was a good game just to like prepare and feel good with where we were," Briggs said.
With a sizeable advantage and No. 15 national seed Washington State looming in a second-round match, WKU wanted to continue to be aggressive at the service line. It pulled out to an 8-2 lead in the third, with Shelton adding two more aces during the stretch. The Lady Toppers went up by double digits at 17-7 with a 3-0 run finished with an ace from Cameron Mosley. Briggs later tallied four straight kills to end the set 25-12.
"Especially going into that third set it was what we emphasized, was being super aggressive from the service line because we were in control of this match regardless probably of how we served, but I think when you see that Washington State team tomorrow you're going to be shocked," Hudson said. "They're so physical. They run, I think, three kids out there that are 6-5 -- our biggest starter is 6-1 -- and they're just so physical that you have to try to disrupt them, you have to try to do a really good job of controlling the ball on your side of the net.
"Serving and handling that first contact is going to be super critical because if you're out of system and Washington State knows where you're going with it, there's going to be a wall up in front of you trying to stop that thing and that can make a long night for us."
Alexis Williams led Jackson State with six kills and Taila Gaines had four.
WKU improves to 5-12 all-time in NCAA Tournament matches and has now won three straight first-round matches. The Lady Toppers have never made it past the second round, but will have a chance to do that Thursday against Washington State, which was ranked one spot above WKU in the latest AVCA poll.
The second-round match is scheduled for 9:30 p.m.