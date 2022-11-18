The Western Kentucky volleyball team’s quest for a fourth straight Conference USA tournament title got off to an efficient start with a 3-0 (25-21, 25-12, 25-21) win over Middle Tennessee in Friday’s opening round at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Western Kentucky (27-2) used strong play at the net to make quick work of the eighth-seeded Blue Raiders and advanced to Saturday’s semifinal. WKU finished with 42 kills and a .432 hitting percentage while limiting MTSU to a .169 hitting percentage.
“I’m really pleased to get in and out in three sets and advance against a team that we have a lot of respect for,” WKU coach Travis Hudson said. “The team plays hard. They never quit playing. They have a superstar in Adri Rhoda, who played really, really well … but I thought we did what needed to be done.”
WKU used a 9-2 spurt to get some distance and build a 19-10 advantage in the first set. Middle Tennessee tried to chip away, getting as close as three points before a Lauren Matthews kill closed it out for the Hilltoppers.
WKU started strong in the second set, building a 9-1 lead after a kill from Paige Briggs and steadily pulling away from there. The Hilltoppers had a .400 hitting percentage in the set with 11 kills – four from Briggs.
“We kind of centered in on a matchup with Paige in the second set and she really took off,” Hudson said. “We did something we hadn’t done all year honestly, which is spin where we started.
“When you have a Lauren Matthews, you start her left front and keep her up there as much as you can, but we are blessed to have Paige Briggs too. Even though we won that first set I felt like if we spun around and got her matched up with Middle Tennessee’s setter, then I knew it was going to be a very favorable matchup for us and it felt like we would still score in the other rotations.”
Middle Tennessee tried to extend the match – scoring the first two points in the third set to take the first lead of the day before WKU sprinted back ahead 7-4. The lead volleyed back and forth four more times before the Hilltoppers scored five straight points to take a 22-18 lead. MTSU was able to fight off two match points before a service error gave WKU the victory.
Hudson said he was pleased with his team’s focus throughout the match.
“I was a little worried about how we would be emotionally today because (the regular-season finale against Rice on Nov. 10) felt like a tournament championship,” Hudson said. “Not only would we win a championship if we won, but Rice would have won a championship if they won, so it felt like a tournament championship. There was a lot of energy and emotion.
“I was a little worried about our team kind of picking themselves up and emotionally being ready to play, but I am really pleased with what we did. Now hopefully we can settle in and make a run at this thing.”
Briggs paced the offense with 15 kills.
“I definitely still have nerves,” the senior playing in her fourth conference tournament said. “I want to play well. I want to play well for my team.
“It’s a different tournament being at home. It kind of felt weird this morning that I had a game. It kind of felt like I was going to class.”
Matthews added 10 kills, while Callie Bauer finished with 33 assists.
WKU advances to face North Texas, which downed UAB 3-2 on Friday, in the semifinals at noon Saturday.