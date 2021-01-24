MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- Western Kentucky has sole possession of the top spot in Conference USA's East Division and the program's best record since the 2001-02 season with a sweep of Middle Tennessee.
The Hilltoppers' defense came out strong in the second game with the Blue Raiders on Sunday, and WKU claimed its fourth straight win with a 68-52 decision at the Murphy Center.
"In order to win the league, you've got to mix in some sweeps," said WKU associate head coach Phil Cunningham, who was acting as the team's interim coach during the series while the team was without Rick Stansbury. "People don't realize how hard it is to sweep a team. For example, if you took the SEC or the ACC -- any of those Power Five leagues -- and you matched up two teams from the league and had them play on Saturday-Sunday, Friday-Saturday -- whatever it may be -- it's hard to sweep somebody. That's why in baseball you don't see that many sweeps. I thought today our guys just really took care of business."
WKU (13-4 overall, 6-2 C-USA) was tied with Old Dominion atop the C-USA East Division standings entering the weekend, but had an opportunity to hold the top spot alone with the Monarchs on pause due to COVID-19. The sweep gives WKU a two-game lead atop the East standings, with Old Dominion scheduled to be up next on the Hilltoppers' schedule.
The 13-4 mark is the program's best start in nearly two decades. The Hilltoppers went 28-4 in the 2001-02 season, and had only three losses in the regular season that year. WKU won the Sun Belt Conference Tournament, before falling to Stanford in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
"To do it with the schedule we've played I think is even more impressive, and we're trying to figure out these back-to-back weekends, and the first two weekends we were right there and we didn't finish, and we could've finished those first two weekends off as well, but we finally turned a corner and all our guys know, hey, we can sweep," Cunningham said.
On Sunday, WKU's success started on the defensive end, before the Hilltoppers used their depth to complete its second straight series sweep -- WKU beat C-USA-designated rival Marshall in two games last weekend.
WKU's offense wasn't flowing as well in the first half as in Saturday's first game of the series, where the Hilltoppers knocked down six 3-pointers and went 12 of 13 from the free-throw line -- WKU was just 3 of 12 (25%) from long range through 20 minutes Sunday -- but its defense shined, holding MTSU (3-9, 1-5) to 20 points. The Blue Raiders shot just 28% (9 of 32) from the field and 14% (2 of 14) from 3-point range in the first half, and WKU committed just two fouls through 20 minutes. MTSU didn't attempt a free throw during the period.
"We've got a great all-around team," WKU sophomore guard Jordan Rawls said. "Some nights the 3 is not going to be falling, but we've got plenty of guys that can get inside, draw fouls, finish at the rim and we preached transition buckets, so when the other team's missing, we're just trying to get out and run and score as many points as possible that way."
The strongest stretch came after the Hilltoppers struggled to score. Josh Anderson energized WKU with a steal and dunk after it went 1 of 9 from the field in an over four-minute scoring drought. The Hilltoppers scored the next seven points to make it a 9-0 run and a 25-14 lead with 3:37 to play until the break, and held MTSU scoreless for a 5:26 stretch. WKU entered halftime up 31-20, and outscored the Blue Raiders 10-0 on fast-break points in the opening period.
"That's what Josh does," Cunningham said. "I know the fans love him in Bowling Green because he's so athletic and he makes so many spectacular plays, but there's so much more to his game than just his athleticism. Our grad assistants keep what we call an MVP chart, and it keeps deflections -- he gets his hands on so many balls, he gets so many deflections.
" ... Man, he's a real playmaker, and he's an energy guy, too. He's not the most talkative guy, but he plays so hard and he's really an unselfish young man. He wants to win. Everything about him screams, 'Let's win this game,' and that's what we love about him."
MTSU used a 9-0 run early in the second half to pull within four on a layup from Jayce Johnson with 14:39 to play, and continued to make it a 12-2 stretch to get within three, but it's as close as the Blue Raiders would come. WKU maintained its lead, pushing to double digits on a tough finish at the rim from Jordan Rawls with 2:30 to play. WKU closed out the 68-52 win on a 13-1 run.
Rawls finished with 10 points, second only on WKU to Charles Bassey, who had 23 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks. Anderson finished with nine points, nine rebounds and three assists, and Kenny Cooper had a season-high nine points on 2 of 2 shooting from the field, 1 of 1 shooting from 3-point range and 4 of 4 shooting from the free-throw line. The Nashville native also had two assists to no turnovers in his return to his home state.
"Just having a bunch of family in the stands that don't usually get to come to the games -- cousins and nephews and stuff -- that was definitely motivation seeing them before the game and getting to say hi to them, and even passing through Nashville and passing my exit to go home, it's just like, 'I'm coming back home,' and you get that homey feel, a little nostalgic," Cooper said. "It was really dope."
Johnson was the only Blue Raider to score in double figures -- he had 10 points -- and Jordan Davis and Dontrell Shuler each had nine. MTSU shot just 29% (18 of 63) from the field and 22% (5 of 23) from 3-point range. The Blue Raiders are scheduled to host UAB on Thursday to begin a rivalry series with the Blazers.
WKU is currently scheduled to host Old Dominion in a two-game series that opens Friday at E.A. Diddle Arena, but the Monarchs announced Thursday its men's and women's programs would be put on pause due to positive COVID-19 results among Tier 1 personnel. Old Dominion was scheduled to play North Texas this weekend, and more information on next weekend's series is expected to be released early this week.
