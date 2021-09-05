No. 15 Western Kentucky achieved yet another program first as the Lady Toppers swept two Power Five teams on the same day for the first time in program history on Saturday.
WKU downed both Kansas and Wake Forest to close play in the Lipscomb-hosted LUV Invite and improve to 6-0 on the season.
“I continue to be amazed by this group,” WKU head coach Travis Hudson said in a news release. “For the things that make our program special, today we put that on display. We played the late game last night and had to grind and didn’t play particularly well and we had to get up to this challenge. I told you we don’t make excuses and you saw a bunch of kids out there that didn’t. We played back-to-back Power Five schools and our third match in less than 24 hours but we just continue to get better and better.
“Man, our program is special. And too many times when people think this program is special, my name comes up and it’s not me, it’s a group of kids that just love wearing that jersey and care a lot about me, this program and each other and it’s just a really special thing.”
Nadia Dieudonne earned LUV Invite MVP honors, while Lauren Matthews and Paige Briggs joined her on the All-Tournament Team.
In the 3-0 (25-11, 25-22, 25-17) win over Kansas, WKU’s offense operated at a .340 hitting clip while the defense stifled Kansas to a .129 rate and held the Jayhawks to just 28 total kills. The Lady Toppers racked up eight aces and five blocks to go along with 54 digs.
For the third straight match, Matthews (17), Kayland Jackson (11) and Briggs (10) worked into double-digit kills. Briggs tallied her third double-double of the season, adding 17 digs. Ashley Hood joined her in double digits with 10.
Hood, Logan Kael and Hallie Shelton each added a pair of aces for the Lady Tops, while Isenbarger and Briggs chipped in one apiece.
In WKU's 3-0 (25-20, 25-21, 25-13) win over Wake Forest, Dieudonne led the Lady Toppers to a .300 hitting percentage while Wake Forest was held to a .071 clip. The fifth-year setter from Louisville tallied 34 assists to go along with seven digs, two kills and an ace.
WKU racked up 11 blocks to the Demon Deacons’ six. The lone category Wake Forest led the Lady Tops in was aces, holding a 6-4 advantage.
Isenbarger finished with eight blocks in the three-set sweep to match her career high set in 2019 against Kennesaw State. Matthews and Dieudonne each added three blocks each.
Matthews led WKU in kills with 16 and a .448 hitting percentage. Briggs was close behind at 14 kills on 28 errorless swings for a .500 efficiency. Briggs added 10 digs for her second double-double of the day and fourth of the season.
Kael had nine digs for the Lady Tops to go along with another ace, bringing her season total to seven through the first six matches.
WKU began the even Friday with a 3-1 win over Lipscomb.
The Lady Tops are scheduled to return to E.A. Diddle Arena for the next three weekends. WKU will host back-to-back weekend tournaments before Marshall comes to town to open Conference USA play.