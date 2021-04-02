The No. 19 Western Kentucky volleyball team finished with a season-best .488 hitting percentage in a 3-0 (25-13, 25-9, 25-11) sweep of UTEP on Friday in the Conference USA Tournament semifinals in Hattiesburg, Miss., to secure a spot in Saturday’s championship match.
The win was WKU's 20th of its undefeated season, and makes 2021 the 21st-consecutive 20-win season for the program.
“My goodness, what a performance by our team; so complete from beginning to end,” WKU coach Travis Hudson said. “It’s kind of what we’ve been building for, to find a day where we’re doing everything well and today was that day. We were hitting on all cylinders. We served the ball incredibly well; we played great defense and we were who we are offensively a lot. I’m really, really proud of our team and so proud to be back in the championship match.”
It was WKU's sixth straight sweep and 17th overall on the year. UTEP closes the season with a record of 10-7.
A Kayland Jackson kill sparked a 6-0 run to give the Lady Tops a 17-9 lead in the first set. The Miners pulled back within five at 18-13 before WKU closed things with a 7-0 run off the serve of Logan Kael. Paige Briggs tallied three straight kills during that stretch while Nadia Dieudonne added two of her own.
WKU struck first in set two and after UTEP tied things up at 2-all, Avri Davis struck for a kill to give the Lady Toppers the lead for good in the frame. WKU pushed out to a 9-2 lead thanks to a 7-0 run off the serve of Hallie Shelton. WKU went up 16-7 before closing the set on a 9-1 run to take it 25-9. WKU held the Miners to a .037 hitting percentage and just five kills, while the Lady Tops operated at a .481 mark with a match-best 16 kills.
It marked the first time all season the Miners were held below 10 points in a set. The Lady Toppers have now held seven different teams to a set of single-digit scoring.
The Miners took a 7-3 lead in the third set, but from there, Briggs struck for a kill to open a 7-0 scoring run to push WKU into double digits with a 10-7 advantage. Following a UTEP timeout, the run continued and would ultimately grow to 13-0 for a 17-7 lead behind the serve of Dieudonne. Kills by Lauren Matthews gave the Lady Tops leads of 20-9, 23-10 and 25-11 – the final of which secured a spot in the C-USA championship.
Briggs (11 kills, .579 hitting percentage), Matthews (10 kills, .471), Jackson (nine kills, .533) and Katie Isenbarger (six kills, .545) all had a .471 or better hitting percentage. Matthews led WKU with three blocks.
Logan Kael and Hood led WKU with seven digs apiece as the Lady Topper defense limited UTEP to just a .075 rate and 21 total kills.
Dieudonne finished with 35 assists, four kills, four digs, two blocks and two aces on the contest. Overall, 60.3% of her sets found the floor for kills by her teammates.
WKU will face Rice, the No. 1 seed from the West Division, in Saturday’s noon championship match. The Owls downed Charlotte in the C-USA Tournament semifinals in straight sets Thursday, and are ranked 24th in the AVCA poll.