The growing pains continue for the Western Kentucky baseball team under first-year coach Marc Rardin, with the Hilltoppers trying to learn from the roughest stretch of baseball of the season.
WKU dropped its eighth straight game with a 5-4 loss to Middle Tennessee on Saturday at Nick Denes Field. MTSU took advantage of a big third inning and held off a late rally from WKU to sweep the three-game series from the Hilltoppers.
WKU (16-17 overall, 2-10 Conference USA) is under .500 for the first time this season, mired in a stretch where the Hilltoppers have lost three one-run games, a pair of two-run games and a three-run loss in the series opener with MTSU.
“I’ve got to teach,’ Rardin said. “You continue to try to educate them. It’s not being negative or anything like that, it’s just the fact of where we are at and what the reality is, what we did today and what we keep doing -- what we are not doing enough. Then you just have to go and reinforce it.”
Saturday’s lesson included plays not made and missed opportunities, with WKU’s late rally falling just short.
Middle Tennessee opened the third with four straight hits off WKU starter Devyn Terbrak, fueling a four-run rally that gave the Blue Raiders a comfortable margin to work with.
WKU broke through with an RBI single by Tristin Garcia in the bottom of the third, but the Hilltoppers gifted the run back to MTSU in the third.
Eston Snider was hit by a pitch to start the inning, moving to second on a bunt single. A sacrifice bunt advanced Snider to third with one out. WKU reliever Mason Burns struck out Brett Coker for the second out, but Snider was still able to score on the play -- breaking for home when catcher Kirk Leibert threw to first to record the out after dropping the third strike.
“The third inning was just hitting,” Rardin said. “What we usually do is what we did in the fourth inning where we hit a guy, they bunt him over and we don’t (make the play). Trust me, we work on that stuff -- getting the out, making the play. We just are not. All of a sudden now there are two guys on. Then it ends up with a guy at third and we strike a guy out, but we have to make the throw to first.
“That’s more of the frustrating innings right now than us actually just getting hit around.”
That run proved to be costly as WKU’s rally fell one run short.
WKU got a run back in the bottom of the fourth and cut the deficit to 5-3 after an RBI double from Ty Crittenberger in the eighth. Liebert’s RBI single with two out in the ninth trimmed the deficit to one, but Drew Reckart lined out to second to end the game.
The Hilltoppers finished the day 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position.
“Broken record, timely hitting -- we just don’t do it,” Rardin said.
WKU finished with 10 hits, two each from Crittenberger, Liebert, Garcia and Brett Blomquist.
Terbrak took the loss to drop to 3-3 on the season, allowing four runs and seven hits in three innings.
Rardin said the current streak is frustrating for everyone, with the players not the only ones that are pressing during this rough stretch.
“I’m pressing,” Rardin said. “You are trying to help them. You are grasping at straws, whether it is a hit-and-run or bunting them over or just letting them hit or changing up the lineup. Don’t talk to them. Talk to them a ton. Love on them. Freaking get after them. Whatever it is. You try whatever.
“It’s like your own kids, trying to get them to eat their vegetables when they are little. You are doing all types of stuff to try to get them to do it.”
WKU will return to action at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, hosting Evansville.
MTSU 004 100 000 -- 5 9 0
WKU 001 100 101 -- 4 10 1
WP: Akens LP: Terbrak S: Sells.