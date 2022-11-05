CHARLOTTE, N.C. – No tight end in Western Kentucky’s program history has caught more touchdown passes than Joshua Simon.
The 6-foot-4, 235-pound redshirt sophomore hauled in his 14th career touchdown reception during the Hilltoppers’ 59-7 win over Charlotte on Saturday at Jerry Richardson Stadium to set the record previously held by Tyler Higbee.
“It means a lot, man. It means a lot. I’m putting in the work doing things the right way,” Simon said. “He’s in the league, you know what I’m saying? I try not to think about all that stuff. I just like to play ball.”
Simon hauled in a pass from Austin Reed on third-and-9 from the Charlotte 17, and bulled his way into the end zone through three 49ers to make it 28-0 with 13 minutes left in the second quarter. The reception moved Simon past Higbee, who is in his seventh year in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams and collected 13 touchdown receptions at WKU, before being taken in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.
“It was a little dig route. I caught it and I was like, ‘I’m too close to get stopped right here,’ ” Simon said. “I got some help from my boy Rusty (Staats) – Rusty, I appreciate you – and we got in that box for the record.”
The Dalzell, S.C., native tied Higbee’s record with a 5-yard scoring reception from Reed in WKU’s loss to North Texas last week.
“That was huge because we’ve had a lot of great tight ends here and a lot of men that I love, and I love him just as much,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “I was really blessed to be a part of that, to see him catch that and the team was really happy for him. He’s got a lot of football to play. We’re glad he’s a Hilltopper. Down the stretch we all need to be playing at this high level. … But Josh’s performance was fantastic today, as well as everybody else on the team.”
Saturday’s score was part of Simon’s comeback tour.
He missed most of last season after suffering a season-ending knee injury in the opener against UT Martin. He had three receptions for 73 yards and two touchdowns in that game – the first multi-touchdown game of his collegiate career.
Simon played in all 25 of WKU’s games in his first two seasons with 18 starts. In 2019 and 2020, Simon caught 63 passes for 800 yards and seven touchdowns. He was a Conference USA honorable mention selection by coaches both seasons, was a Phil Steele all-C-USA third-team selection in 2020, a 2019 C-USA all-freshman team selection and a 2019 The Athletic freshman second team all-American. Simon had six receptions for 106 yards in the 2019 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl and was the only tight end in the nation to have 100-plus yards in a game that bowl season.
“He’s awesome,” Reed said. “When you have names like (Jack) Doyle and Higbee that have come through here and have been league guys, and for Josh to come out here and beat their records, it’s really impressive.
“On that play he got the ball on like the 3-yard line and had three dudes around him and still got in, and that’s kind of the testament to the player Josh is. He’s relentless, went through the knee surgery last year, has come back this year stronger, he’s an awesome player, he’s super talented. I’m so happy for him. I’m blessed to be able to play with him, I’m blessed to be able to share that moment with him and to have that in history is awesome.”
Simon’s touchdown catch was his only reception in Saturday’s blowout victory. He now has 15 receptions for 176 yards and four scores.
The game was about two hours from where Simon is from, he said, and he visited with family after the record-setting catch.
“It felt pretty good. Even if they’re here or not, man, they always support me,” Simon said.
“(They would have) text me when I caught it, so they’re always watching me.”
WKU is scheduled to host Rice in a 1 p.m. game next week at Houchens-Smith Stadium.