The Western Kentucky tennis team continued its season Saturday afternoon with a doubleheader against Dayton.
The Lady Toppers won both dual matches against Dayton to improve to 15-8 on the campaign. The second win of the doubleheader marked the best record for the program since 1985 and the second-best record ever in WKU Women’s Tennis history.
In the first match, WKU lost the doubles point, marking the first time they have lost the doubles point in a winning effort this season.
The Flyers took victory on Court 1 and Court 3 to take the early lead. The Court 2 match went unfinished.
In singles, the Tops needed to win four of six matches to get the win, and they did just that. Cora-Lynn von Dungern tied the match after winning in straight sets 6-0, 6-2 at the No. 1 spot. Dayton reclaimed the lead 2-1 after winning on Court 5, but that was the last point they won for the rest of the match. Laura Bernardos tied the match at two, also winning in straight sets 6-2, 6-3 at the No. 2 position. She improves to 13-5 on the season – the second most wins on the team. Paola Cortez followed that up with a win at No. 3 to give the Lady Toppers the lead after winning 6-4, 7-5. She improves to 12-8 in singles play this year. Then at No. 6, Samantha Martinez clinched the win for WKU, winning 7-5, 6-3.
The Court 4 match went unfinished, making the final score, 4-2, in favor of the Lady Toppers.
In the second match, WKU took the early lead by winning the doubles point.
Sofia Blanco and Samantha Martinez won on Court 3, 6-2, and von Dungern and Cortez won 7-5 on Court 1 to take the early advantage going into singles play. The No. 3 duo improves to 10-4 on the season, good for second-best on the team. The No. 1 pair moves to a team-best 15-3 this season.
Blanco won at No. 5 in straight sets to go up 2-0, winning 6-2, 6-3. She improves to 5-3 in singles on the season. von Dungern claimed her second win of the day at the No. 1 slot, winning 6-4, 6-3. Paola Cortez also got her second singles win on the day, winning 6-4, 6-2 and clinching the win for the Lady Toppers.
The remaining three matches went unfinished, giving the Tops the 4-0 victory.
WKU continues its season next weekend at home against Middle Tennessee on Saturday and against Saint Louis on Sunday. Saturday’s match will begin at 1:30 p.m. and Sunday’s match will begin at 11 a.m. Location of each match will depend upon weather conditions.