The Western Kentucky women's tennis team was defeated by Ball State 5-2 on Saturday afternoon at the Michael O. Buchanon tennis facility.
The Lady Toppers lost the doubles point for just the third time this season, dropping two of the three matches. The Cardinals went on to win the first three singles matches, giving them the 4-0 lead and clinching the win. The rest of the matches were played out, with two of the final three singles matches going in favor of the Lady Toppers, making the final score 5-2.
“They were 22-4 in the MAC last year. We were with them punch-for-punch today. Beating teams like this, you just have to be put in that situation over and over again. I think this will help us the rest of the year.“ WKU head coach Greg Davis said in a news release. “We will come back tomorrow and play a tough North Alabama team. We have played them every year I have been here. It has been a knock-down, drag-out every time. It is not going to be easy. We are happy because it is at 1 p.m. and it is our first match outside tomorrow at our facility, so we are looking forward to a good competition.”
Ball State took both decisions at the No. 1 and No. 2 spots of the doubles matches. The No. 3 pair of Sofia Blanco and Samantha Martinez held the lead, 5-3, before the match was deemed unfinished. After dropping the No. 3, No. 4, and No. 6 singles matches, Rachel Hermanova put the Lady Toppers on the board, winning in straight sets at the No. 5 slot, 6-3, 6-4. She improved to a team-best 7-1 on the season. Following that, Laura Bernardos won at the No. 2 spot, also in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3, improving to 5-1 in singles matches.
WKU fell to 5-3 on the campaign, while Ball State improves to 4-1 overall.
WKU returns to play Sunday with a home match against North Alabama. This will be the first home outdoor match of the spring season for the Lady Toppers and will be played at the WKU Tennis Complex.
Final Results
Singles (Order of finish: 3,4,6,5,2,1)
1: Emma Peeler (BSU) def. Cora-Lynn von Dungern (WKU) 6-3, 3-6, (10-8) (super tiebreaker)
2: Laura Bernardos (WKU) def. Jessica Braun (BSU) 6-4, 6-3
3: Mariya Polishchuk (BSU) def. Paola Cortez (WKU) 6-0, 6-0
4: Amy Kaplan (BSU) def. Taylor Shaw (WKU) 6-2, 6-0
5: Rachel Hermanova (WKU) def. Hannah Davies (BSU) 6-3, 6-4
6: Elena Malykh (BSU) def. Sofia Blanco (WKU) 6-2, 6-1
Doubles (Order of finish 2,1,DNF)
1: Polishchuk/Peeler (BSU) def. von Dungern/Cortez (WKU) 6-3
2: Kaplan/Davies (BSU) def. Bernardos/Zegada (WKU) 6-0
3: Blanco/Martinez (WKU) vs. Lukacs/Braun (WKU) 5-3, unfinished