When Cora-Lynn von Dungern decided to come to Western Kentucky a few years ago, she could see the potential the program had.
As one of the longest-tenured Lady Toppers on the roster now, alongside teammate Laura Bernardos, von Dungern has seen the growing pains of the program, but this season has been part of a historic turnaround.
WKU has put together its best season in more than three decades as it prepares to enter the Conference USA Tournament this week in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
“We think about the ups and downs we had together and there’s nothing better than to stick with someone through the whole time, the whole process,” von Dungern said. “We believed in this team, we believed in our tennis program even when we were not as successful and I’m just so grateful to see how it evolved over the last three years for me and for her four years, and how it got better every single year and how we ended up.
“At least from my perspective, it’s the perfect ending I could have ever wished for – seeing the process, seeing how each year it got better and better.”
The Lady Toppers put together an 18-8 overall regular-season record and a 2-1 mark in C-USA play. It’s the second-best season in the program’s history, and best since finishing 20-8 in 1985. A 4-3 victory at Marshall last weekend gave the program its first winning record in regular-season conference play since 2016-17.
The turnaround came after years of building.
Greg Davis took over in summer 2018 after working as director of tennis and assistant director of junior tennis at Houston City Club. He had been out of college tennis for roughly seven years, but after speaking with WKU director of athletics Todd Stewart and WKU men’s basketball coach Rick Stansbury – a friend he knew from Stansbury’s days at Texas A&M, he says – among others, he decided to bring his 257-110 record as a coach to Bowling Green and begin the rebuilding process.
“It looked like a good opportunity. I like building things,” Davis said. “I was able build it at Louisville, able to build it at Lamar on the men’s side and when you go into a situation with no players, that’s a building situation.”
WKU went 3-17 in the 2018-19 season, but the long building process had begun.
“We’ve tried to build it brick-by brick,” Davis said. “I knew when I took over four years ago, and six weeks before school started we didn’t have any players – there were no players here – so it was going to be a slow build. ... It was just making the personnel better and getting players who were all on the same page as far as the investment in the program, the time they needed to put in. We also look for good students, too.”
Von Dungern, now one of the most veteran players on the team, arrived for the 2020 season after playing previously for two seasons at Northern Arizona. The Worms, Germany, native had planned to spend two years near the West Coast and two closer to the East Coast to experience different cultures across a new country.
When she entered the transfer portal, Davis was one of the first to reach out and offer a scholarship.
“I saw that it’s in a great conference. Conference USA in tennis is really good,” von Dungern said. “I saw that there’s potential there. I saw that I can come in and I can change something for this program and for this school, and that’s something I strive by – when I leave, I want that program to be better than before I came. I saw the potential and I was like, ‘Yeah, why not?’ “
WKU started 3-0 in the 2020 season, which eventually got cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lady Toppers finished the year with a 6-10 record, and improved slightly to 7-14 last season.
Davis believed his 2022 team with a revamped roster of talented underclassmen could be good, and it showed early this spring.
The Lady Toppers started 5-0 with victories over Bellarmine, Lipscomb, UT Martin, IUPUI and Northern Kentucky – teams they went 2-2 against the season prior. WKU now sits at 18-8 heading into the C-USA Tournament, with several victories against programs it fell to the season prior.
“When we went 5-0 out of the gate, I thought so long as we stay healthy, because that’s a big part of it – I’ve had some really good teams in the past that I’ve coached that maybe talent-wise were top 25 and they never played a match together, they broke down, surgeries or whatever – I thought if we stayed healthy after that start, I thought we could have something special this season.
“Did I see 18 wins? Did I see us beating Lipscomb and Belmont and Chattanooga and Middle in the same year, and Marshall on the road? I thought we were going to be very competitive, I thought we’d get some wins, but if you told me we would win all those matches, I would think we’d have a successful year looking at that.”
WKU has done it with young talent, too.
Outside of Bernardos and von Dungern, WKU’s roster – which also features Sofia Blanco, Paola Cortez, Alexis Cramer, Rachel Hermanova, Samantha Martinez and Mariana Zegada – is comprised of redshirt sophomores and younger.
Bernardos is 14-7 overall in singles matches primarily playing in the second position, while von Dungern is 8-12 at the first singles spot. Von Dungern has a 16-3 record with Cortez in doubles, however, and last month won the 32nd doubles match of her career to break the program record. She’s extended her doubles record to 37-13 since then.
Six WKU players sport winning records in singles play – Bernardos is 14-7, Blanco is 8-4, Cortez is 15-9, Hermanova is 18-5, Martinez is 6-2 and Zegada is 2-1. With her victory Saturday at Marshall, Hermanova broke the WKU program record with her 18th singles victory – a record set in the 2003-04 season when Karina Ledaja went 17-1 – and Davis said she could have had more if more of her matches had finished.
“The freshmen have made a huge impact and brought a different type of energy to us as a team. I feel Laura and I were able to step up as leaders of the team being the older ones – the grandmas, as they call us – but we have a good team chemistry, we compete hard, we challenge each other in different ways, which helps us to improve on the court and off the court,” said von Dungern, who also credits others behind the scene, like administrators, trainers and support staff, for the team’s successful season.
“ ... We can trust in each spot, which we didn’t have years before. ... This year it’s like, ‘OK, if I don’t play my best day on that day, or my opponent’s just incredibly good, I can still believe that the team will win and that my teammates will pull out the win for me if we don’t win in singles.’ We have a huge trust this year.”
WKU will be without its one and two after this season, but believes it has built a good foundation for the future. Davis says he wants to continue recruiting quality players and students with a “chip-on-the-shoulder, work hard, I’ll-show-you-kind of mentality,” and that they’ll be “drafting” off the success of the season on the recruiting trail.
“Obviously when you’re replacing your one and your two, you’re going to have to bring in some impact players who can hit the ground running,” Davis said. “I’m going to be very choosy about who I bring in with this group because they seem to gel well off the court as well. You’ve got to have everybody pulling on the rope the same direction and drinking the Kool Aid. ... I think we could have a really good run the next two or three years.”
While the future appears bright for the program, the focus this week is still on this season.
The Lady Toppers are the No. 9 seed in the upcoming C-USA Tournament at the Adams Tennis Complex in Murfreesboro, and will open play Thursday at 9 a.m. against No. 8 seed UAB. WKU fell 6-1 to UAB in Birmingham, Ala., on March 14, but von Dungern says, “the match was way closer than the end score said, so I’m very optimistic going into this weekend.”
After several close matches this year, with victories in many, Davis says the team is taking a “survive and advance” mentality into the tournament, but knows WKU won’t sneak up on anyone like they may have in recent years because of its turnaround this season.
“I just remember when I took over and we were getting beat pretty bad by those schools (we beat this year), I remember going to some of the fall tournaments and just feeling like we were overwhelmed talent-wise by other teams,” Davis said. “To see where we’re at now and what we’ve done in a short period of time, and having to deal with a 90-year pandemic – I mean, there’s no playbook for that, nobody’s had to go through that before – it was a challenge, but we’ve come out on the other side all right.”{&end}