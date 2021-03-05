The Western Kentucky women's tennis team dropped a heartbreaker to Louisiana Tech on Friday, 4-3. The Lady Toppers split the six singles matches – winning at the No. 1, 2 and 5 positions – after the Lady Techsters claimed the opening doubles point.
After LA Tech opened up the match by claiming the doubles point and a win at No. 3 singles, Laura Bernardos at the No. 2 position secured WKU’s first team point. The Segovia, Spain, native claimed a 6-3, 6-3 victory for her third singles win of the year. Lisa Friess at No. 5 also posted a straight-set victory, defeating her opponent 6-4, 6-2.
At No. 1, Cora-Lynn von Dungern won her second straight singles match coming from behind to take a 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 victory to give the Lady Toppers a 3-2 team lead at the time. But LA Tech took the final two matchups at No. 4 and 6 to record the 4-3 team win.
With the loss, WKU fell to 1-7 on the season, while LA Tech improved to 5-4. It was the first Conference USA competition for both squads.
In doubles play to begin the match, WKU’s No. 2 pair of Bernardos and Samantha Martinez defeated their opponents by a score of 6-1. The duo improved to a 4-1 record when playing together at the No. 2 spot this season.
The Lady Toppers will continue their weekend at the Adams Tennis Complex with a match Saturday against Southern Miss. The Golden Eagles boast a 3-1 mark with three straight wins over Florida A&M, West Alabama and South Alabama. WKU and Southern Miss will meet for the first time ever in women's tennis.
