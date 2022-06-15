Western Kentucky University's Board of Regents last week approved the refinancing of athletic debt to upgrade facilities, which will include the construction of the Hilltopper Fieldhouse and construction of a new press box at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
The press box will cost an estimated $4 million to $6 million and begin following the 2023 season. The Hilltopper Fieldhouse has an estimated cost of $32 million to $35 million, and ground is expected to be broken on the project next summer with a 15- to 18-month construction period. Size of the indoor practice facility is still to be determined – both projects are expected to be bid out for design and construction – but will go where the current grass practice field and WKU baseball clubhouse is now.
The fieldhouse will be available for each of WKU's 16 athletics programs – it will take the place of WKU baseball's existing clubhouse and hitting facility, with those now included in the fieldhouse.
"This would be a game-changer for us – it really would," WKU director of athletics Todd Stewart said during a presentation to the regents. "It enables our athletes who are here to train in a way they can't right now when the weather becomes an issue. Sometimes you think of weather in the winter time, but the football team in August – lightning's an issue, and many times practices are delayed or canceled because of lightning. To have an indoor facility for all of our sport programs to train in would be huge for our athletes, it would help recruiting tremendously. This is the most significant thing we don't have that's used against us in recruiting. To have that would take that issue off the table."
It would also serve as a practice facility for the Big Red Marching Band and other campus groups, such as intramural sports, Esports and forensics.
"It's huge for athletics, but I do think it's neat because of the other areas it would involve as well," Stewart said. "The Big Red Marching Band now has a permanent practice facility if the weather's bad – that's 300 students right there and growing that will be positively impacted by this – and I think even beyond that, I think we can be very creative with intramural sports.
" ... Then even moving forward, as we all know it's important to drive enrollment, grow our enrollment, and one way to do that I feel is bring people to campus that may not have otherwise been here. We envision local high school programs being able to practice in this facility ... and I think that will bring people to campus, sometimes for the first time. It's obviously huge for athletics, but I think it's a win-win for a lot of constituencies and a game-changer."
The Hilltoppers will have a new press box at Houchens-Smith Stadium. The current one was built in 1968 and is not currently ADA compliant. It currently has no elevator – coaches and media walk through the crowd to reach it – no heat or air conditioning and limited restrooms.
"What everyone knows – not just in athletics but more importantly through the entire campus – we've had significant facility improvements over the years. Unfortunately the press box was not one of those," Stewart said. "During this time frame, our football program has really grown. It's very successful, we've been to a bowl game eight of the last 10 years and as a result of that, we have a lot more national media covering our team, we have national broadcast companies coming in and doing games, we have prominent programs coming here for the first time – we had Indiana from the Big Ten Conference come here last year. The perception that they get when they come to a football game and they go to the press box is a terrible one. It's nowhere close to the perception they'd get if they were on any other part of this campus.
"The press box was built in 1968, and if you've been up there, it's every bit of a 1968 press box – it's just not where it needs to be. This would be a huge step forward, obviously from an image standpoint but from an efficiency standpoint also."
The refinancing of athletic debt to upgrade facilities, which the regents unanimously approved, include a total bond issue of $50 million payable over a 20-year period, and there will be no increase to student athletic fees and no significant increase in the annual debt service over the life of the project, according to the presentation at the meeting. While the debt restructuring is for $50 million, WKU will only take on an additional $39 million in debt for the project as $11 million is already being paid now for Diddle Arena renovations in 2003 and will be refinanced.
In addition to the projects approved last week, WKU's regents in April approved the construction of a new indoor facility for its softball and soccer programs. The approximately $3 million facility will be constructed primarily from exit fees from those leaving Conference USA, as well as the Hilltopper Athletic Foundation if needed. Construction on that project is expected to begin in July and be ready in the summer of 2023.
In addition to the special projects approved at the meeting, WKU also had an annual athletics operating budget of $23,637,035 approved – a number similar to that approved for last year.