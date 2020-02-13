Western Kentucky's men's and women's golf programs will be dedicating the new indoor golf facility to the late Phillip Hatchett on Feb. 21, at 4 p.m.
Phillip Hatchett was a standout on the WKU’s men’s golf team from 1980-82 and went on to coach the squad from 2010-2018. Hatchett passed away in a bicycling accident in June 2018. An indoor golf facility was a consistent portion of Hatchett’s dream for the golf programs throughout his time as the head coach.
At the event, WKU athletic director Todd Stewart, women's golf coach Adam Gary, men's golf coach Chan Metts and players will make remarks followed by a short ribbon-cutting ceremony.
