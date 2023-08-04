Strong net play sends WKU to C-USA title game
Buy Now

Western Kentucky’s Paige Briggs (1) spikes the ball as North Texas’ Brielle Worley (6) reaches to block in the Tops’ 3-0 (25-14, 25-16, 25-19) win over North Texas in the Conference USA semifinal match at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. WKU will look to win its fourth straight C-USA tournament title in the championship game against the winner of Rice and UTEP at 1 p.m. on Sunday at E.A. Diddle Arena. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)

 Grace Ramey

Western Kentucky's volleyball program will host the free Red and White scrimmage, clinic and Volleyball 101 event on Aug. 12 at E.A. Diddle Arena.