Good partners: WKU, Hot Rods make pitch to area businesses
Buy Now

Western Kentucky University athletic director Todd Stewart speaks at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce’s Sports & Biz Luncheon alongside Bowling Green Hot Rods Chief Operating Officer Kyle Wolz and WKU’s football coach Tyson Helton and volleyball coach Travis Hudson at the Knicely Conference Center on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)

 Grace Ramey

The NIL Store powered by Campus Ink has announced it has partnered with Western Kentucky athletics as its official NIL merchandise provider, providing officially licensed merchandising opportunities and industry-leading payouts to every Hilltopper athlete.