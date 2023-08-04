Western Kentucky University athletic director Todd Stewart speaks at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce’s Sports & Biz Luncheon alongside Bowling Green Hot Rods Chief Operating Officer Kyle Wolz and WKU’s football coach Tyson Helton and volleyball coach Travis Hudson at the Knicely Conference Center on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
The NIL Store powered by Campus Ink has announced it has partnered with Western Kentucky athletics as its official NIL merchandise provider, providing officially licensed merchandising opportunities and industry-leading payouts to every Hilltopper athlete.
The NIL Store powered by Campus Ink will soon launch the WKU NIL Store, a complete NIL merchandise platform for WKU student-athletes specifically featuring officially licensed NIL apparel and jerseys.
Every athlete signed up will possess a personalized digital locker room which will house their merchandise.
“We are eager to soon launch the WKU NIL Store,” WKU Director of Athletics Todd Stewart said in a news release. “Our student-athletes have the ability to profit off of their name, image and likeness, and the WKU NIL Store will help them expand on those opportunities in a unique and personalized manner. Campus Ink is an industry leader in the NIL merchandise space, and WKU Athletics is very excited to partner with them.”
The NIL Store team handles the creative, product creation, design, marketing, fulfillment and customer service for its student-athletes. Additionally, the NIL Store works directly with student-athletes to educate them on merchandising, marketing and sales trends to develop strategies for optimal success.
The NIL Store network of schools with open stores includes Illinois, Indiana, Purdue, LSU, Duke, Penn State, Missouri, Maryland, Michigan State, Virginia Tech, Syracuse, UConn, Iowa State, Florida State, Northwestern, Rutgers and more.