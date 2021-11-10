Western Kentucky will remain in Conference USA.
The Mid-American Conference announced in a news release Wednesday it would not pursue expansion at this time, and WKU director of athletics Todd Stewart confirmed to the Daily News the conference said it would hold at its current 12 members for now.
“We appreciate the extraordinary interest and support from our faculty, staff, students, alumni and friends during the past several weeks as we worked to navigate potential opportunities pertaining to our athletics’ conference membership and chart our best path forward,” a statement from WKU President Timothy Caboni and Stewart said. “We have engaged in frequent conversations with our peers, colleagues and decision makers across collegiate athletics in anticipation of change in many areas.
“During the last month, conference realignment once again touched the collegiate athletics industry, with no conference more affected than Conference USA. We’ve seen some highs, some lows and certainly some disappointments. Conference realignment is a fluid process with more waves likely to come.
“Since joining Conference USA on July 1, 2014, the league has been a meaningful home for WKU Athletics and will continue as such. C-USA has provided a platform for our programs to shine through competitive play and collaboration, and we have celebrated many significant team and individual accomplishments.
“Our goals remain unchanged. We will continue to provide a comprehensive student-athlete experience and expect to win conference championships and bowl games while participating in NCAA Tournaments and advancing in post-season play.”
With ongoing conference realignments across Division I athletics, the MAC had explored possible expansion, with a focus on adding WKU and Middle Tennessee, according to multiple reports. Middle Tennessee announced Wednesday morning it would remain in C-USA, however. WKU would have accepted an invitation to the MAC had one come, a source told the Daily News following the announcement from Middle Tennessee.
“Over the past several weeks, as we have watched the landscape for Division I athletics evolve, MTSU has been proactive and diligent in evaluating our opportunities, always with the best interests of the University as the singular guiding principle,” Middle Tennessee President Sidney A. McPhee said. “We greatly appreciate the interest other conferences have shown in our athletics program and in our university, as they are a testament to the overall excellence of our institution, both athletically and academically. However, after careful consideration and due diligence, I am pleased to reaffirm our commitment to Conference USA.”
The MAC’s current membership includes Northern Illinois, Ball State, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan and Toledo in the West Division, and Kent State, Miami-Ohio, Ohio, Buffalo, Bowling Green and Akron in the West.
“Following analysis and evaluation by the membership, it has been determined our best interests are served in the Conference remaining at 12 full member institutions,” MAC Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher said in the release. “For some time we have been examining the FBS landscape, and certainly our discussions have been more focused over the past several months as our Conference was contacted by other institutions. While a number of institutions have expressed interest, we never requested any institution to apply for membership nor did we have a formal or informal vote concerning any institutions.”
“Our focus will continue to be on building upon the strengths of our Conference – providing a student-centered academic and athletics experience, celebrating long-standing relationships and rivalries, and maintaining our tight geographic proximity to one another. Today’s announcement is intended to end the speculation that has been occurring.”
C-USA was significantly depleted in conference realignment, which started when Texas and Oklahoma announced their decision to leave the Big 12 for the SEC. The Big 12 announced it would add current AAC members Houston, UCF and Cincinnati, as well as independent BYU, and the AAC later announced the addition of six new teams from C-USA – FAU, Charlotte, UTSA, UAB, Rice and North Texas. Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss later announced they would leave C-USA for the Sun Belt, meaning only five of the current league schools would be left.
On Friday, C-USA announced the addition of four new members – Jacksonville State, Liberty, New Mexico State and Sam Houston State – which would join the league July 1, 2023.
If no additional moves are made, C-USA would sit at nine members in the future – Middle Tennessee, Louisiana Tech, UTEP, FIU and WKU from its current alignment, as well as new members Jacksonville State, Liberty, New Mexico State and Sam Houston State.
“Western Kentucky remains a tremendous fit culturally, geographically, academically and competitively,” C-USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod said in a statement. “We look forward to their continued membership in Conference USA. At nine institutions strong, we are excited for our future and will continue to evaluate the national landscape moving forward.”{&end}