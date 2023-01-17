Dwight Smith

Western Kentucky announced plans to retire a jersey of Hilltopper basketball great Dwight Smith (top right) during a halftime ceremony on Feb. 4 at E.A. Diddle Arena.

 WKU ATHLETICS

Western Kentucky will retire a jersey of Hilltopper basketball great Dwight Smith with a ceremony at halftime of the Hilltoppers’ home contest against UTEP, set for a 3 p.m. tipoff, on Feb. 4.