A total of 45 WKU student-athletes have earned the 2019-20 Conference USA Commissioner’s Academic Medal for maintaining a cumulative grade point average of 3.75 or better during the 2019-20 academic year, the league announced Friday.
Twelve WKU sport programs were honored by the conference, with Lady Topper soccer leading the way with 11 honorees.
On Thursday, 163 WKU student-athletes earned Commissioner's Honor Roll recognition from Conference USA for maintaining a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher. That was WKU’s most honorees since 2015 and its second-most overall since joining C-USA.
Over the 2019 calendar year, 72 student-athletes have earned their degrees from WKU with a combined grade point average of over 3.15.
WKU athletics has also maintained the highest Graduation Success Rate (GSR) in program history at 85. Its 64 percent Federal Graduation Rate is also the second-highest in program history, and 12 percent higher than the university's general student body (52 percent).
Baseball
Sam McElreath, Dalton Mesaris, Jackson Swiney
Football
John Haggerty, Jared Nash, Malik Staples
Men’s Basketball
Charles Bassey, Camron Justice, Carson Williams
Men’s Cross Country
Jacob Skillman, Zach Skillman
Men’s Golf
Tom Bevington, Jack Poole
Women’s Basketball
Alexis Brewer, Dee Givens, Sandra Skinner
Women’s Cross Country
Kaia Enevoldsen, Lauren Roby, Jenna Vaughn, Haley Webb
Women’s Golf
Caroline Cavin, Megan Clarke, Mary Joiner, Lizzie Loy
Women’s Soccer
Logan Barber, Kaylyn Bryant, Ansley Cate, Sydney Ernst, Katie Erwin, Aleksandra Kozovic, Ashley Leonard, Chelsea Moore, Kerragan Mulzer, Isidora Pekez, Afton Schraml
Softball
Jordan Strauss, Paige Carter, Morgan McElroy, Macy Murphy
Women’s Track and Field
Audrey Griffin, Nicole Ogorek
Volleyball
Paige Briggs, Sophia Cerino, Katie Isenbarger, Jennifer Rush
