Academic recognition continues to roll in for the Hilltoppers as Director of Cross Country/Track & Field Brent Chumbley’s squads were honored by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association for their combined efforts in the classroom and competition throughout the 2019-20 academic year, the organization announced Thursday.
“It’s an example of the complete program here at WKU,” Chumbley said in a news release. “The support from our Student Athlete Success Center (SASC), especially Dianna Marshall, and the faculty at WKU makes all the difference. I am very proud of the effort from our student-athletes, especially after the challenges of the spring semester.”
WKU’s men’s team owned a 3.19 collective GPA for the most recent school year while the Lady Toppers posted a 3.25 GPA.
In total, 199 men’s teams and 264 women’s programs posted a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or better to earn 2019-20 USTFCCCA recognition.
The last time both the men’s and women’s units were recognized as All-Academic Teams by the USTFCCCA in the same season was 2013.
