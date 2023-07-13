Western Kentucky's Gabriel Dozier hands off the baton to Demetrius Rolle in the men’s 4x100 race at the WKU Track & Field team’s annual Hilltopper Relays at the Charles M. Ruter Track & Field Complex on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky's track and field program was recognized for its outstanding work in the classroom by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association on Thursday.
Multiple individual student-athletes, along with both the men's and women's teams as a whole, met the qualification to earn USTFCCCA recognition.
To qualify for team recognition, teams had to earn a combined 3.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale. The WKU women's team secured a 3.41 GPA while the men earned an overall average of 3.0.
To be recognized on an individual level, student-athletes had to earn at least a 3.25 GPA while having completed at least two semesters or three quarters at the nominating institution. Athletically they must have finished the season ranked in the top 96 in any championship individual event, or in the top 48 in any championship relay event, for the most recent indoor season. For outdoor season, they must have participated in any round of the NCAA Division I Championships.
Three WKU student-athletes met this demanding criteria.
On the women's side, All-American high jumper Katie Isenbarger represented the Hilltoppers. Isenbarger won the Conference USA High Jump Championship during both the indoor and outdoor seasons. She was joined by teammate Ajla Basic, who qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Championships in the hammer throw.
On the men's side, sprinter Demetrius Rolle qualified with his performance in the 60 meter finals at the CUSA Indoor Championships, where he finished third to bring home a bronze medal. Rolle is a sport management major at WKU.