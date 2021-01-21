The Western Kentucky track and field team is set to continue its indoor season at the Samford Invitational on Friday. The Hilltoppers and Lady Toppers will return to the Birmingham Crossplex for the second weekend in a row to compete in the meet.
In WKU’s first meet of the season, the squad notched 10 top-five finishes across seven different events, including both field and track categories. Sophomore Alexis Williams finished fourth in both the 60-meter and 200-meter dash and currently leads Conference USA in each event. As of Tuesday, her 60-meter time is 52nd in the country and 200-meter is 37th.
Seniors Marlowe Mosley and Dartez Hamlin finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the men’s 200 meters. Four different male throwers finished in the top five of an event, while Devon Montgomery and Grace Turner placed fourth in men’s and women’s pole vault, respectively.
The Samford Invitational will begin at 10 a.m.
A change from the UAB Vulcan Invite is that the men’s and women’s 60 meters and 60-meter hurdles will have multiple trials followed by final races.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.