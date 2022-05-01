The Western Kentucky track and field team had numerous PR’s over the weekend at both Vanderbilt’s Outdoor Music City Challenge and Louisville’s Clark Wood Invitational. The team notched 16 new personal bests over the course of Friday and Saturday.
Overall, WKU won three events and recorded 11 top-five finishes all coming from the Outdoor Music City Challenge in Nashville.
Winning events for the Hilltoppers were Samyzia Sears, Katie Isenbarger and Devon Montgomery. Sears won the women’s long jump with a PR of 5.65 meters in the event.
Isenbarger claimed the high jump title by clearing 5’ 10.5” on her first pass of the height, after entering just two bars prior. Montgomery won the men’s pole vault competition with a mark of 4.7 meters. Fellow men’s pole vaulter Jacob Luebbehusen had a PR and finished third in the event.
Adding to the top-five total were throwers Aitana Safont Falomir and Ajla Basic on the women’s side plus Brett Brannon for the men. Falomir had a PR in hammer throw to finish third while Basic placed fifth and Brannon finished fourth for the men, also with a PR.
Zackery Martinez placed second in the men’s 400 hurdles with a time of 55.43 while jumper Cedric Johnson had PRs in both of his events in the triple jump and 110-meter hurdles.
WKU will now take two weeks off prior to traveling to San Antonio, Texas, for the Conference USA Outdoor Track & Field Championships May 12-15.
Outdoor Music City Challenge Results
Women’s Results
Javelin
5th – Abigail Green – 37.86m (124’ 2”)
Long Jump
1st – Samyzia Sears – 5.65m (18’ 6.5”)*
Discus
9th – Ines Lopez Arias – 43.04m (141’ 2”)*
Hammer Throw
3rd – Aitana Safont Falomir – 58.74m (192’ 8”)*
5th – Ajla Basic – 56.28m (184’ 8”)
12th – Tayelor Thrasher-Walker – 47.87m (157’)
Shot Put
Ines Lopez Arias – NM
Pole Vault
5th – Grace Turner – 3.60m (11’ 9.75”)
9th – Heather Gaughran – 3.60m (11’ 9.75”)*
High Jump
1st – Katie Isenbarger – 1.79m (5’ 10.5”)
10th – Allison Arnett – 1.60m (5’ 3”) *
100
9th – Queen Couch – 11.83*
100 Hurdles
Samyzia Sears – DNF
200
13th – Queen Couch – 24.84*
400
18th – Madeline Powell – 59.51*
400 Hurdles
13th – Rachel Payne – 1:07.39
14th – Audrey Griffin – 1:07.99*
800
28th – Elyssa Toal – 2:22.11
Men’s Results
Pole Vault
1st – Devon Montgomery – 4.70m (15’ 5”)
3rd – Jacob Luebbehusen – 4.30m (14’ 1.25”)*
Hammer Throw
4th – Brett Brannon – 56.00m (183’ 9”)*
6th – Joel Dittoe – 55.01m (180’ 5”)*
Triple Jump
3rd – Cedric Johnson – 13.88m (45’ 6.5”)*
100
6th – Steven Simmons – 10.59*
110 Hurdles
8th – Cedric Johnson – 15.02*
200
18th – Gabriel Dozier – 22.21
Elliott Bryant – DNF
400 Hurdles
2nd – Zackery Martinez – 55.43
800
15th – Steven Votaw – 2:00.89
17th – Dylan Duckworth – 2:02.77
5000
7th – Collin Pruitt – 16:10.78
Clark Wood Invitational Results
Women’s 800
25th – Elyssa Toal – 2:23.68
28th – Jenna Vaughn – 2:26.53*
29th – Madeline Powell – 2:27.78
Women’s 5000
Savannah Heckman – DNF
Elyssa Toal – DNF
*denotes collegiate PR