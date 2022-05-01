The Western Kentucky track and field team had numerous PR’s over the weekend at both Vanderbilt’s Outdoor Music City Challenge and Louisville’s Clark Wood Invitational. The team notched 16 new personal bests over the course of Friday and Saturday.

Overall, WKU won three events and recorded 11 top-five finishes all coming from the Outdoor Music City Challenge in Nashville.

Winning events for the Hilltoppers were Samyzia Sears, Katie Isenbarger and Devon Montgomery. Sears won the women’s long jump with a PR of 5.65 meters in the event.

Isenbarger claimed the high jump title by clearing 5’ 10.5” on her first pass of the height, after entering just two bars prior. Montgomery won the men’s pole vault competition with a mark of 4.7 meters. Fellow men’s pole vaulter Jacob Luebbehusen had a PR and finished third in the event. 

Adding to the top-five total were throwers Aitana Safont Falomir and Ajla Basic on the women’s side plus Brett Brannon for the men. Falomir had a PR in hammer throw to finish third while Basic placed fifth and Brannon finished fourth for the men, also with a PR. 

Zackery Martinez placed second in the men’s 400 hurdles with a time of 55.43 while jumper Cedric Johnson had PRs in both of his events in the triple jump and 110-meter hurdles. 

WKU will now take two weeks off prior to traveling to San Antonio, Texas, for the Conference USA Outdoor Track & Field Championships May 12-15. 

Outdoor Music City Challenge Results

Women’s Results

Javelin

5th – Abigail Green – 37.86m (124’ 2”)

Long Jump

1st – Samyzia Sears – 5.65m (18’ 6.5”)*

Discus

9th – Ines Lopez Arias – 43.04m (141’ 2”)*

Hammer Throw

3rd – Aitana Safont Falomir – 58.74m (192’ 8”)*

5th – Ajla Basic – 56.28m (184’ 8”)

12th – Tayelor Thrasher-Walker – 47.87m (157’)

Shot Put

Ines Lopez Arias – NM

Pole Vault

5th – Grace Turner – 3.60m (11’ 9.75”)

9th – Heather Gaughran – 3.60m (11’ 9.75”)*

High Jump

1st – Katie Isenbarger – 1.79m (5’ 10.5”)

10th – Allison Arnett – 1.60m (5’ 3”) *

100

9th – Queen Couch – 11.83*

100 Hurdles

Samyzia Sears – DNF

200

13th – Queen Couch – 24.84*

400

18th – Madeline Powell – 59.51*

400 Hurdles

13th – Rachel Payne – 1:07.39

14th – Audrey Griffin – 1:07.99*

800

28th – Elyssa Toal – 2:22.11

Men’s Results

Pole Vault

1st – Devon Montgomery – 4.70m (15’ 5”)

3rd – Jacob Luebbehusen – 4.30m (14’ 1.25”)*

Hammer Throw

4th – Brett Brannon – 56.00m (183’ 9”)*

6th – Joel Dittoe – 55.01m (180’ 5”)*

Triple Jump

3rd – Cedric Johnson – 13.88m (45’ 6.5”)*

100

6th – Steven Simmons – 10.59*

110 Hurdles

8th – Cedric Johnson – 15.02*

200

18th – Gabriel Dozier – 22.21

Elliott Bryant – DNF

400 Hurdles

2nd – Zackery Martinez – 55.43

800

15th – Steven Votaw – 2:00.89

17th – Dylan Duckworth – 2:02.77

5000

7th – Collin Pruitt – 16:10.78

Clark Wood Invitational Results

Women’s 800

25th – Elyssa Toal – 2:23.68

28th – Jenna Vaughn – 2:26.53*

29th – Madeline Powell – 2:27.78

Women’s 5000

Savannah Heckman – DNF

Elyssa Toal – DNF

*denotes collegiate PR