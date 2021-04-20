Western Kentucky transfer quarterback Bailey Zappe was voted the 2020 Southland Conference Fall Player of the Year, the league announced Tuesday.
Zappe played four games in the fall for his previous institution, Houston Baptist, and then announced his decision to come to WKU in December.
In an abridged 2020 season, the success of HBU's air raid passing offense made headlines throughout the country. In only four games, the Victoria, Texas, native completed 141 of 215 passes (65.6%) for 1,833 yards, with 15 touchdowns and one interception.
At 458.3 yards per game, Zappe's average led all of college football and ranked 101.3 yards above the leading FBS passer (Dillon Gabriel of UCF, 357 yards per game) in 2020. Zappe and the Huskies put up 480 passing yards and three scores at North Texas, 406 and five scores at LA Tech, and 380 and three scores at Eastern Kentucky, but the most notable performance was against Big 12 opponent Texas Tech.
Against the Red Raiders, Zappe completed 30 of 49 passes for 567 yards with four touchdowns, as HBU dropped a 35-33 heartbreaker even though it entered the game as 40-point underdogs. The 567 pass yards were the most ever for an FCS player against an FBS defense.
Zappe’s decision to transfer came after his HBU offensive coordinator Zach Kittley accepted a job with the Hilltoppers and two of his favorite targets, brothers Jerreth Sterns and Josh Sterns, announced they would be transferring to WKU. Following Zappe’s decision, another wide receiver, Ben Ratzlaff, also announced that he would be grad transferring to WKU.
Jerreth, Josh and Ratzlaff combined to produce 89 receptions (63.1% of Zappe’s total) for 1,256 yards (68.5%) and 12 touchdowns (80%) in 2020.
The Hilltoppers held their annual spring game Saturday to conclude a month of spring practices. The 2021 season is set to begin Sept. 2 as the Hilltoppers host UT Martin.