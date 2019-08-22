The Western Kentucky volleyball team got its first taste of action in the 2019 season with Wednesday night’s exhibition against No. 7 Kentucky. After a scheduling conflict in UK’s Memorial Coliseum, the sides met at Dunbar High School.
Both programs went deep into their benches to take advantage of the training opportunity. All 12 Lady Toppers in uniform saw action throughout the competition. The Wildcats ultimately claimed the 3-1 win.
“I’m very encouraged,” WKU coach Travis Hudson said in a news release. “I thought we did some really good things tonight. It’s still very individual this early; you’re looking to see individually what kids are doing. No one’s really had time to gel as a unit yet. What a great opportunity to see who you are playing against a team the quality of Kentucky – they’re a legitimate Final Four-contender type team. I thought once we got our feet under us we competed really well.”
Hudson and UK coach Craig Skinner both used a microphone between sets one and two to talk about the evening’s fundraiser for the Bone Marrow & Cancer Foundation.
Nearly $4,000 was raised for the BMCF at the event that went far beyond the sport of volleyball. Former Lady Topper standout Alyssa Cavanaugh is currently battling cancer.
“This fundraiser means everything,” senior Sophia Cerino said. “I have so many memories of playing Kentucky with Alyssa up there. This was a huge gesture that Kentucky made toward our program – I’m super appreciative of it – especially being teammates with Alyssa and having played with her. And I know Kentucky knows the level she played at so this is really cool.”
WKU will return to the gym for another week of training before hitting the road for its opening tournament in Toledo, Ohio, Aug. 30-21.
After playing their first six matches on the road, the Lady Toppers will return to E. A. Diddle Arena for their home opener Sept. 10 when Eastern Kentucky comes to town.
