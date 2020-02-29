Through 18 years of coaching, Rick Stansbury can’t think of a group that has produced so much with so little. Charles Bassey’s injury and the ineligibility news of Kenny Cooper changed what Western Kentucky had to work with.
And yet, the penultimate game of the season in Texas this weekend will put a regular season conference championship on the line.
“I’ve never had a team in my career that as a team had to overcome so many things,” Stansbury said moments after WKU rallied from down 17 points to beat Louisiana Tech on Thursday. “Never had a team we had to line up and fight with, with the bodies we’ve had to fight with.”
WKU (19-9 overall, 12-4 Conference USA) will try and use the adrenaline rush of Thursday’s historic victory to take first place away from North Texas on Sunday at 1 p.m. CST (CBS Sports Network) in Denton, Texas.
The Mean Green (19-10, 13-3) are first in the C-USA standings ahead of WKU, which took sole possession of second place in the league after Taveion Hollingsworth scored 43 points to lead a comeback win in overtime. The Hilltoppers, who trailed by 17 with just over five minutes left, won 95-91 on senior night after Hollingsworth nailed a 3-pointer to force overtime.
WKU will have to beat North Texas and FIU on March 7 to lock up the regular-season crown. A loss would give the Mean Green the regular season C-USA title. The reward is the top seed in the C-USA Tournament in a few weeks and an automatic bid into the National Invitation Tournament, should that regular season champion not win the conference tournament.
“Big opportunity,” WKU senior Jared Savage said. “They’re a good team. Best team in the league, so they say. We’re going to North Texas with a big chip on our shoulder and we’re going to take them dogs down there and see what we can do.”
WKU’s road to this point in the conference started with North Texas nearly three months ago. The opening C-USA game at Diddle Arena on Jan. 2 included a 15-point comeback fueled by WKU shooting 69 percent from the field and 9-of-13 on 3-pointers in the second half.
Since that conference opening game for both teams, WKU and North Texas have been right at the top of the league standings. The Hilltoppers have lost three of their four conference games by a combined 11 points with a thin lineup. An injury to senior Camron Justice just days after WKU played North Texas limited the team to about two or three players off the bench.
The preseason favorites to win the league have kept those hopes alive by winning games at the free-throw line and rallying with late charges in the second half.
“We’re still fighting,” Savage said. “We’re going to Texas with a big opportunity in front of us.”
North Texas has held the top spot in the league most of the season behind 17.6 points per game in conference play from Javion Hamlet and an offense tied for second in the league in scoring with WKU at 74.2 points per game.
The Mean Green have maintained their league-best defensive average at 64.2 points per game, which made WKU’s 61 points in the second half in the teams’ last meeting that much more special.
Besides losing to WKU, the only defeats North Texas has experienced in C-USA are an early February loss to Rice and a Feb. 22 home loss to Louisiana Tech. Daquan Bracey hit a last-second shot for the Bulldogs’ win and help set the table for WKU’s opportunity Sunday at The Super Pit. North Texas responded Thursday with a 19-point win at FIU. Umoja Gibson went 6-of-9 from the 3-point line for 23 points, leading three other players in double figures.
“We’ll have to play exceptionally well to have any kind of chance,” Stansbury said. “I think we all know this: Win or lose, our guys are going to go down there and leave it all on the court. As a player and coach, that’s all you ask for. … Two games left, there’s not a lot of teams in college basketball still fighting with an opportunity to compete for a championship.”
Western Kentucky (19-9, 12-4) at North Texas (19-10, 13-3)
1 p.m., Sunday, The Super Pit
Probable starters
Western Kentucky - Taveion Hollingsworth, g, 6-2, jr. (16.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg); Camron Justice, g, 6-3, g-sr. (10.1 ppg, 2.4 rpg); Jared Savage, g/f, 6-5, r-sr. (11.9 ppg, 7.2 rpg); Carson Williams, f, 6-5, r-jr. (13.7 ppg, 6.4 rpg); Josh Anderson, g, 6-6, jr. (9.9 ppg, 4.0 rpg)
North Texas - Umoja Gibson, g, 5-10, jr. (14.9 ppg, 2.2 rpg); Javion Hamlet, 6-3, sr. (14.2 ppg, 3.0 rpg); Zachary Simmons, f, 6-8, sr. (9.0 ppg, 5.1 rpg); Deng Geu, g, 6-6, so. (7.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg); James Reese, f, 6-8, so. (8.9 ppg, 2.9 rpg)
TV – CBS Sports Network
Radio: WKLX 100.7 FM
Coaches: Rick Stansbury (81-51, fourth year; 374-217 overall), Western Kentucky; Grant McCasland (60-40 third season; 80-52 overall), North Texas.
Series Record: WKU leads the all-time series 23-5. (The Hilltoppers won the last meeting 93-84 on Jan. 2 at E.A. Diddle Arena).
Last time out: Western Kentucky won 95-91 in overtime Thursday against Louisiana Tech; North Texas won 78-59 at FIU on Thursday
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.