Western Kentucky announced its Conference USA slate Thursday, with 12 matches against squads from the league’s East Division.
While divisions have never been used in C-USA volleyball, they’ve been utilized for softball and football in years prior in addition to being added for other sports this year. WKU volleyball also played in the East Division of the Sun Belt Conference, claiming at least a share of the division title 10 times.
Joining WKU in the C-USA East Division are Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, FIU, Marshall, Middle Tennessee and Old Dominion. All six series against East Division opponents will be played back-to-back days, with first serve at the same time for both contests.
Florida Atlantic (Feb. 7-8), Charlotte (Feb. 21-22) and FIU (March 7-8) will visit WKU this season. WKU will travel to Old Dominion on Feb. 14-15 for the first-ever matches against the Monarchs. WKU's second road trip will be to Huntington, W.Va., for matches on Feb. 28 and March 1 at Marshall. WKU will close the regular season with a trip to Middle Tennessee on March 20-21.
Southern Miss will host the 2020-21 Conference USA Tournament from April 1-3 at Reed Green Coliseum. The Golden Eagles last hosted the postseason event in 2014, WKU’s first year in the league. Postseason play will run as it has in years past, with eight teams playing in a single-elimination format.
With the conference slate set, WKU may still add non-conference matches before C-USA play begins. WKU will announce any additional contests for the 2020-21 season as they are finalized.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.