After opening the year with its best American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason ranking at No. 16, the Western Kentucky volleyball team climbed to its highest-ever overall ranking, coming in at No. 15 in the week 1 coaches poll.
The Lady Toppers have ranked in the top 25 in 10 of the past 11 seasons and received votes for 12 consecutive campaigns.
The Lady Tops opened the 2021 campaign with a 3-0 record at the Notre Dame-hosted Golden Dome Invitational. After sweeping Oakland to open the season, WKU played the No. 25 Fighting Irish for the host’s season opener. WKU swept Notre Dame for its 15th win over a Power 5 opponent since joining Conference USA before the 2014 season. The Lady Tops are 11-19 all-time when facing a top-25 squad, including a 10-11 mark since the start of the 2012 campaign.
WKU downed Loyola (Ill.) 3-1 on Sunday to secure the perfect opening weekend.
A trio of WKU players earned Golden Dome All-Tournament Team honors including Kayland Jackson, Logan Kael and Lauren Matthews. Matthews was also tabbed the weekend’s MVP.
Preseason No. 23 Rice – a fellow Conference USA program – and Notre Dame both fell out of the rankings in the newest poll, coming in at No. 28 and 27, respectively.