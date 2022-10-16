The No. 23 Western Kentucky volleyball team closed out a trip to Texas with a 3-1 (25-15, 25-18, 20-25, 25-16) victory over UTEP at Memorial Gym in El Paso on Sunday.
The Hilltoppers (19-2 overall, 7-0 Conference USA) topped UTEP (11-9, 5-2) at their own game, collecting 17 service aces in the match – every server collected at least one ace, with a career-high seven service aces for sophomore Katie Howard. The Miners entered second in the league in aces per set.
Lauren Matthews led WKU's offense, posting a .333 hitting percentage with 15 kills. Paige Briggs had 12 kills, while Avri Davis saw action in every set of the match up for the first time this season and had seven for WKU, which hit .216 in the match.
Libero Abby Schaefer recorded 16 digs and Howard had nine. Katie Isenbarger had three blocks in the win.
Alianza Darley led a UTEO offense that hit .224 in the loss with 12 kills. Serena Patterson added nine. Kaya Weaver had seven blocks, Hande Yetis had 19 assists and Hula Crisostomo had 11 digs for the Miners, who recorded seven service aces but had 12 service errors.
Sunday's win came after WKU opened a three-game road swing with a 3-1 victory at North Texas on Friday for the program's 50th straight C-USA regular-season victory.
The Hilltoppers will close the road swing with a trip to Charlotte for a 5 p.m. CT match Friday, before returning to E.A. Diddle Arena to face Middle Tennessee on Sunday.