Western Kentucky senior Sophia Cerino admitted Saturday's volleyball match against UAB at E.A. Diddle Arena had a little more emotion than usual.
For Cerino and fellow senior Emma Kowalkowski, playing in front of the home crowd for the final time to WKU having the chance to wrap up a perfect regular season in Conference USA, there was plenty to think about. In the end, the biggest emotion came after the final point, with WKU holding up the regular-season championship trophy after completing a 3-0 (25-19, 25-17. 25-18) sweep of the Blazers.
No. 19 WKU started slow before heating up to pull away from UAB and end the regular season 28-1, 16-0 in conference play.
"I'm holding back tears because I am so grateful," Cerino said. "Emotions are running high today, at least for me. Just a lot of gratitude. I am super thankful for this team, this program, for Western, for Hilltopper nation, for everything that this place is about."
WKU coach Travis Hudson said it was a great day at Diddle Arena.
"Just so many wonderful things today – sending these two seniors off the right way, winning a championship, finishing undefeated in Diddle Arena for the year," Hudson said. "There are not enough words to tell you how proud I am of (the seniors) and their teammates and it only has a small bit to do with what they have done on the court. They have won because of what they have done off the court and I am just really proud they are having this moment."
UAB came in looking to spoil WKU's perfect conference season and perfect home record. After giving the Lady Toppers a true test in the opening set, WKU was able to find another gear and take control to earn the 20th sweep of the season.
The Lady Toppers jumped out to a 5-2 lead in the first set, but UAB rallied using three aces from Alex Kells to surge in front 9-7.
The Blazers hung close in a set that featured 10 ties and six lead changes, before WKU finally gained control – closing the set with an 8-2 run.
UAB scored the first two points in the second set, but WKU quickly gained control using a 12-3 run to build a 12-5 advantage and force a Blazers timeout. The Lady Toppers hit .263 in the set and steadily pulled away, leading by as many as 12 points before a late push by UAB. The Blazers got as close as seven, but a kill from Paige Briggs ended the comeback and gave the Lady Toppers a 2-0 lead in the match.
UAB hung close in the third set until WKU scored four straight to build a 14-8 lead. UAB got as close as three points, but was unable to get any closer.
WKU hit .205 for the match, with Lauren Matthews leading the way with 11 kills. Cerino, the NCAA leader in service aces, had four aces, while Nadia Dieudonne tallied 24 assists and Paige Briggs finished with 13 digs.
"We weren't great today," Hudson said. "If you look offensively, it was one of the poorest offensive matches we've had all year and I love it because we're kind of known as being a great offensive team. We are like third in the nation in hitting percentage and we showed that we cannot be great offensively and still control matches because of the way we defend."
For Hudson, Saturday's win capped a special regular season that saw WKU bounce back from a disappointing – by the program's standards – 20-10 record and an opening-round loss to Southern Mississippi in the Conference USA Tournament. When asked how this season compared to his previous 24 with WKU, Hudson said it's hard to compare one team to another.
"We had a lot of our former players in the stands today," Hudson said. "Each journey is special and it's different, but this is one that I take tremendous pride in because I feel like our program was put to the test last year.
"I tell these kids all the time that you find out who you are when things don't go well. ... Our kids looked it in the eye and owned it. I looked it in the eye and owned it."
WKU now heads into the C-USA Tournament as the top seed, facing eighth-seed Middle Tennessee in the opening round at noon Friday in Houston looking to build off the momentum of a stellar regular season.
"What I am most proud of is our comeback from last year," Kowalkowski said. "Sophia and I, as well as the entire team, we put in a lot of work in the spring and the offseason trying to go back to our culture and go back to who we are as a team. I am really proud of us personally and the entire team for regaining that status."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.