The last time Western Kentucky played a volleyball match, it was in front of a record 5,023 fans at E.A. Diddle Arena.
The 2020-21 season will start with a much different feel.
The NCAA and Conference USA moved its volleyball tournaments, and majority of its seasons, to the spring in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Lady Toppers will host Mercer on Saturday at noon to open the year. The match will count toward the 2020-21 regular-season record and will not be open to the public.
"I've said several times that when I first started here, we had about 50 people in the stands, so I guess this is a return to my roots a little bit, if you will," WKU head coach Travis Hudson said Thursday. "It won't be totally not normal for me, but maybe this is to ground me a little bit after that amazing showing we had in the NCAA Tournament last year.
"It'll be different, but our kids are just going to be so excited to see somebody across the net and have the opportunity to play a meaningful match."
When the decision was made to move the seasons to the spring, Hudson and WKU were hopeful to play one or two scrimmages this fall, so they wouldn't go a full calendar year without playing against an opponent. WKU's last match was Dec. 6, when it lost 3-2 to Louisville in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament to finish the year 32-2.
Hudson said it's been difficult to try scheduling competitions because of how all over the board everybody in college volleyball is – some are not playing in the fall, some are playing league only and so on. Hudson says his personal friendship with Mercer coach Derek Schroeder helped get Saturday's match on the schedule.
The match will feature much smaller attendance numbers – the team will have some family at E.A. Diddle Arena and the match will be streamed free on the Hilltopper Sports Satellite Network Facebook page – but the Lady Toppers are excited for the chance to take the court, and know they'll likely need to create their own energy.
"It's going to be a lot different from the last time we were out on that court, but I think that most of the team – I know this is how I feel – we're just grateful for the opportunity to get to play, because we didn't even know if we'd get to play this fall," junior middle hitter Katie Isenbarger said.
WKU has played a pair of red and white scrimmages, which the team believes were beneficial, but Hudson says a real match against an actual opponent is the "next step" for the team.
"The Monday after those scrimmages were really big days in our program, I think, because it allowed us to really sit down and go through film and see where we were struggling some and it gave our kids a competitive outlet a little bit, but still there's nothing like playing a real match," Hudson said. "In those intrasquad scrimmages, there's a winner and a loser on every play, and all of them are wearing WKU, so it's hard to walk out of there feeling really, really good as a coach, but certainly they were opportunities for growth."
The 26th-year WKU head coach said – and emphasized – Saturday's match will give his team a chance to see where it's at.
Hudson said he doesn't expect his team to have great continuity and expects to have some breakdown in communication because his team hasn't been on the same side of the net much this fall since it's had to play against each other. He felt the team defensively was way ahead of where it was offensively earlier this fall, but that it has started closing that gap.
"It was really hard for me personally with the two intrasquad scrimmages, because we were playing with all of our hitters and I didn't really get to work with the other side and for me, as a setter, I'm looking at it as, 'This is my offense, this is my responsibility, and we need to get back to the caliber we were last year,' " said senior Nadia Dieudonne, Conference USA's 2019 Setter of the Year.
"It was kind of weighing on me, but the past couple weeks we've been practicing on the same side, kind of smoothing over those bumps and the offense has really been keeping up with the defense, but this weekend I guess we're going to see playing against another team how it's going to go."
Mercer, on the other hand, will have three matches under its belt by the time the first ball is served Saturday. The Bears were 1-1, with a win over The Citadel and a loss to Georgia State, when Hudson, Dieudonne and Isenbarger met virtually with the media Thursday, and Mercer had a second match against The Citadel scheduled Thursday.
Hudson said Mercer is a program that always plays hard and is a high-energy team, and that the Lady Toppers will have to be disciplined against the Bears because they will make WKU make plays.
"That's one of the things that's concerning, I guess, when you're coming right out of the gate in your first match in nine or 10 months. I tell our team a lot, 'Before you win, you have to not lose,' " Hudson said. "We need to make sure we go out there and make them earn what they get because we're going to be more physical than they are, but they're a team that's going to just scrap and fight and keep that thing in play and wait for us to make mistakes."
WKU is also in the unique position of opening its season, but also not knowing when its next match after that will be. Saturday's contest with Mercer is currently the only one on the schedule, but Hudson says he's hopeful to get at least one more match this fall to round out the training block.
Still, the Lady Toppers know how valuable Saturday's match is, and are excited to see a real competition.
"I've learned to roll with it and kind of find silver linings in everything that's going on," Dieudonne said. "... We're really grateful for this game this weekend, and although we might not see one for a little bit, I know every second we're going to be out there we're going to be really valuing every single touch."
