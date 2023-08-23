The Western Kentucky volleyball team jumps right into the deep end when it opens the regular season in the Dayton Invitational this weekend.
WKU opens against No. 12 Marquette at 10 a.m. Friday before facing perennial A-10 champion and host Dayton at 6 p.m. It’s part of a non-conference schedule that head coach Travis Hudson said might be a little too aggressive, especially early on.
In addition to this weekend’s trip to Dayton, WKU heads to the Penn State Invitational next weekend.
Hudson said he loaded the schedule, especially early, due to uncertainties in the conference schedule and how alignment would shake out. The result is a gauntlet that will challenge his team right away.
“From a win-loss standpoint, I’m not telling you we are going to come out of the gate 9-0 or anything like that, but I can tell you I really like this team,” Hudson said. “I really think we are going to be a hard team to beat when we get committed to doing all the little things well. We don’t have any big weaknesses. We just have to be consistent, and we are working every day to make that happen.”
It is a challenge that fifth-year senior Paige Briggs said she is ready for.
“I’m so excited,” Briggs said. “I can’t wait to play in those arenas. I can’t wait for those people. Those teams are amazing. I get like shaky. I am so excited to play."
Briggs' excitement is something that Hudson said will make it easy to motivate his team during the challenging stretch – a stretch that he believes will only benefit WKU going forward.
“If you are a competitor, those are the games you look forward to,” Hudson said. “I don’t have to give a great pre-game speech before a lot of the matches we are going to play in our non-conference schedule. Those are the games that great players want to play in. That’s not going to be the challenge. We will be ready to play and we will be competitive and we will be good and we will have a chance to win most nights. My biggest concern is, if we do take it on the chin a few times, where will we be collectively as a team.”
The tough schedule is designed to prepare WKU for Conference USA play. Hudson said the conference is misunderstood following the recent shakeup that included the departure of Rice among other schools and the addition of several more schools, including Liberty and Jacksonville State.
“I think people are going to see that Rice is no longer in the league and just assume that it is not as good,” Hudson said. “That is absolutely incorrect. Look at the numbers. If you take the teams that are coming in and their RPI versus all the teams that departed and their RPI, even with Rice included, our league overall is going to be a stronger league in volleyball. There are some very good teams coming into this league.
“There is no top-25 team currently, like Rice was, but the overall health of the league is tremendous. Liberty can really play and Jacksonville State, look what they have done. Liberty, New Mexico State, Jacksonville State – Kennesaw in another year – these are all high level volleyball programs that win at a high level.”
Hudson added that among the returning teams, UTEP will provide a challenge as well.
“UTEP is a team that has gotten better every single year,” Hudson said. “They are slowly sneaking up on Western Kentucky and Rice. They were as good as anyone and they had some injury issues at the end of the year last year that hurt them. This league is going to be difficult.”
Hudson said this is a schedule where WKU could lose nine, 10 even 11 games and still be considered for an at-large berth to the NCAA Tournament. And while the early results might not lead to as many wins as recent seasons, Hudson said ultimately he thinks his team is headed toward a special season.
“I don’t know where this team is headed,” Hudson said. “I can tell you that I am as confident as I’ve ever been that this will be a really good team. Now what that means with the schedule we are playing and what it means with the new-look league and stuff, I really can’t answer that. I’m not going to tell you this team is going to be in the NCAA Tournament. We are one of the teams that can, but I am telling you I have a real sense of calm and confidence in this group.”