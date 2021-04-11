The Western Kentucky volleyball team made its way to Omaha, Neb., on Sunday for the NCAA Tournament.
But there is still more time in a long layoff between matches for the 18th-ranked Lady Toppers before they open the 48-team event Wednesday with a 9:30 p.m. first-round match against Jackson State.
"I think we needed this break because I've been talking for a while how fatigued our team has gotten mentally and physically through all of this, but gosh, we played so well down in Hattiesburg at the conference tournament," WKU coach Travis Hudson said Friday. "When you're in that kind of rhythm playing that well, you almost want to just keep playing.
"I think the challenge is keeping our kids sharp. It's been quite a journey just over the last 10 days or so of their life and certainly it'll be a journey in the next 10 days. Continuity is going to be the hardest thing because we have such a long break before we play and we're going to go – when we play next Wednesday, we will have gone two or three days in a row leading up to that without practicing before Tuesday – and those are all unusual circumstances that we're going to have to deal with."
WKU last played April 3 in the Conference USA championship match, which it won 3-1 against Rice to stay unbeaten at 21-0. It was the second straight title for the Lady Toppers and the sixth in seven seasons as members of C-USA.
The following day, WKU learned it would not be one of the 16 national seeds to earn a first-round bye in the tournament, and would instead face undefeated Jackson State (11-0) in the first round. The winner will advance to face No. 15 national seed Washington State (11-4) the following day in the second round.
"It's been moving pretty fast. I know when we first got back we had a couple days off and it was just time to soak in what we did and what we have been doing this season," WKU senior setter Nadia Dieudonne said. " ... We need to remain grateful for the opportunities we're given and we need to really just recognize how good we're doing just to give us some more confidence going into the NCAAs."
But there will be even more waiting now – and that's just to hit the court again for practice.
The Lady Toppers began their trek to Omaha around midday Sunday, and will have to undergo two rounds of COVID-19 testing Monday and Tuesday before they can even begin practicing. WKU is scheduled to have a practice late Tuesday evening, since it will have a late match against Jackson State on Wednesday.
"I think the key with that is really just getting out of our rooms a little bit and being able to spend time with each other, whether that's looking through scouts of other teams or whether that's goofing around just taking the edge off of sitting in that room and staring at a wall for a long time," WKU senior defensive specialist Hallie Shelton said.
Hudson said part of being cooped up in a hotel is a good thing because it allows his players rest and a chance to get away from other distractions. In addition to school work, the 26th-year WKU head coach said each team will have a conference room available at the hotel to do team activities. Hudson said they'll bring things like playing cards and board games to get the team out of its rooms, and joked that the staff has "been social director as much as we've been volleyball coach."
"I don't know how you prepare for something that's never happened in the history of the game. We're just kind of taking it day-by-day and keeping the mentality I've told you guys we've had since the beginning, which is tell us what we're doing and we'll be good. We think the harder it gets, the more we like our chances, so we'll take it as it goes."