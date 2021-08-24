The Western Kentucky volleyball team's regular-season home opener against Belmont scheduled for Aug. 31 will be postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases within the Bruins’ Tier 1 group, WKU announced Tuesday in a release.
The programs plan to reschedule the match – an announcement will be made when a make-up date is finalized.
The Lady Toppers are still scheduled to open the season Friday in South Bend, Ind., in the Notre Dame Tournament. WKU will begin the event against Oakland at 10 a.m. and face No. 25 Notre Dame at 6 p.m. It will also play Loyola at noon Saturday.
With the postponement of the Belmont match, WKU is now scheduled to follow its first event with three matches in Nashville in the LUV Invitational. The Lady Toppers are scheduled to face Lipscomb at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 3, and play Kansas and Wake Forest the next day.
The first matches at E.A. Diddle Arena are currently scheduled for Sept. 10, when WKU hosts the Holiday Inn-University Plaza Invitational. It'll open the event with an 11 a.m. match against Samford and host Ole Miss later that day, and will play UT Martin at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 11.