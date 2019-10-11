After dropping the opening set for just the fourth time this season, Western Kentucky volleyball responded with victories in three straight frames to claim a 3-1 win and snap Florida Atlantic’s 21-match home win streak.
With the win, not only did the Lady Toppers end the nation’s second-longest home win streak, but they also matched the best start in program history with an 18-1 record.
“I am really proud of our kids,” head coach Travis Hudson said in a news release. “There is a reason why Florida Atlantic had a home win streak of over 20 matches. They are a very talented, well-coached team.”
With the four-set victory, WKU extended its win streak to 14 straight matches while adding its NCAA-best 18th win. The Tops are now 4-0 in Conference USA action. Florida Atlantic dropped to 8-7 overall and 2-2 in league play with the loss.
The 2005 WKU squad was the only other team in program history to open a season with an 18-1 record. That Hudson-coached unit would finish with a 31-3.
After trailing by four points on numerous occasions to open play at FAU Arena, WKU took its first lead of the match at 16-15. Florida Atlantic bounced right back and would work ahead to a 24-21 lead before WKU fended off a pair of set points before the Owls ultimately took the set.
WKU then trailed early in the second frame. The Lady Toppers faced an 8-4 deficit before turning the tables and going on a 6-0 run for a 10-8 lead. WKU pushed ahead to an 18-11 advantage and never looked back, claiming the second set 25-17 to even the match at 1.
Out of the break, WKU jumped out to an early lead as a Nadia Dieudonne ace gave the Tops a 7-3 lead and forced an Owl timeout. WKU would push into double digits first with a 10-6 margin before racing out to a 15-9 lead to force the host team to use its second stoppage. Florida Atlantic would battle all the way back to knot the frame at 23-all. From there, Briggs delivered her 11th kill of the night before Lauren Matthews and Kayland Jackson teamed up for a block to shut the door on the 25-23 victory.
Up 2-1 in the match, the Lady Toppers kept their foot on the gas in the final set and ran ahead to an 11-4 lead ultimately took set four 25-19.
The WKU offense delivered a balanced attack, working at a .315 combined clip. Briggs posted a match-high 17 kills on .282 hitting along with 12 digs for her 10th double-double of the season. Matthews was right behind her with 15 kills on .333 hitting to accompany her five blocks.
WKU will continue its road trip Sunday with a noon CDT match at FIU. The Panthers entered the weekend owning the 10th-best home winning streak in the nation at 13.
