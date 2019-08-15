Conference USA on Thursday released its preseason coaches poll and preseason all-conference selections with coach Travis Hudson’s Western Kentucky team predicted to finish third this year.
WKU senior Sophia Cerino and sophomore Lauren Matthews earned two of the 12 spots on the league’s preseason all-conference team.
The defending champion and preseason favorite, Rice, landed a league-high three players on the team. Charlotte and Florida Atlantic joined WKU with a pair of preseason All-C-USA selections.
The last time WKU was not tabbed the preseason favorites was the program’s first year in Conference USA, 2014, when the team was picked second.
Rice landed 11 first-place votes in the voting, while Florida Atlantic and the Tops each collected one. Behind C-USA tournament-host Rice was Florida Atlantic sitting in second followed by WKU. North Texas, UTSA, FIU, Charlotte and Southern Miss rounded out the predicted postseason field. UAB, Marshall, UTEP, Middle Tennessee and Louisiana Tech concluded the preseason ranking, respectively.
Cerino returns for her senior campaign following a breakout junior season that culminated with her earning second team all-conference honors from the league. Last season from her natural position on the right side, Cerino led the Lady Toppers and Conference USA with 45 service aces on the year while appearing in all 117 sets across 30 matches.
After a slow start to her debut season at WKU due to injury, Matthews wrapped up 2018 with an all-freshman team honor from C-USA. She appeared in 77 sets across 20 matches after missing nearly a month to start the year. Matthews concluded the season with 196 kills and 60 blocks, posting double-digit kills in eight outings and at least three blocks in 10.
This Saturday, Hudson and company will host their third annual Volleyball 101, a scrimmage and kids clinic that is free to attend. An intersquad scrimmage will begin at 11 a.m. from the main court at E.A. Diddle Arena before Hudson’s information session and the kids clinic commence at noon.
WKU’s first outing against another team will take place Aug. 21, when the Lady Toppers head to Lexington to face No. 7 Kentucky in an exhibition at Paul Dunbar High School. The squads’ official season opener is Aug. 30 against Loyola (Chicago) in Toledo, Ohio.
2019 Conference USA Preseason Team (12)
Tyra Galloway, Charlotte, So., MB
Yumi Garcia, Charlotte, Sr., L/DS
Massiel Matos, Florida Atlantic, Sr., OH
Sigourney Kame, Florida Atlantic, Sr., RS/OH
Ciara Debell, Marshall, R-Jr., Pin
Valerie Valerian, North Texas, Jr., OH
Nicole Lennon, Rice, Jr., OH
Grace Morgan, Rice, Sr., MB
Anota Adekunle, Rice, So., MB
Kirby Smith, UTSA, So., OH
Sophia Cerino, WKU, Sr., RS
Lauren Matthews, WKU, So., MH
2019 Conference USA Volleyball Preseason Player of the Year
Nicole Lennon, Rice
2019 Conference USA Volleyball Preseason Poll
(first-place votes)
- Rice (11)
- Florida Atlantic (1)
- WKU (1)
- North Texas
- UTSA
- FIU
- Charlotte
- Southern Miss
- UAB
- Marshall
- UTEP
- Middle Tennessee
- Louisiana Tech
